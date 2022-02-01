Business

Quickteller Paypoint rewards active agents

To reward active agents, Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has announced the Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo that will run from February 1 to March 31, 2022.

 

According to a press release, all active agents, including those who perform a minimum of one transaction on a monthly basis, are eligible for the mouthwatering prizes that are up for grabs.

 

Each agent whose transaction volume meets the benchmark will receive N1,000 airtime and also stand a chance to win other prizes through a raffle draw.

 

The statement said that active agents stand a chance to win prizes such as LED TVs/ generator sets, standing fans, smartphones, and other cash prizes. In order to emerge as one of the winners in the raffle draw, agents are advised to carry out more transactions.

 

Speaking on the promo, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Offi cer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said the promo is an avenue to bring to light the excellent work that Quickteller agents put in daily, rewarding them for their efforts.

 

