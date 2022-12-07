Business

Quickteller Paypoint rewards agents with ‘Double Up’ promo

Quickteller Paypoint, Interswitch’s Financial Inclusion Services vehicle, has rewarded over 1,000 agents with exciting prizes from its ongoing Double Up Promo, according to a press release. The statement said that the promo which began in September has seen participation from over 2,000 individuals/ businesses within the Quickteller Paypoint agency network. According to the statement, after a series of raffle draws monitored closely by relevant regulatory bodies; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NCLRC), more winners emerged from another raffle draw concluded recently.

Five of the winners: Bamidele Aminat, Ishaya Galion, Ayinla Habeeb of Achiever’s world, Edozie Joy, and Ilonwa Peter of Oxford Logistics, visited the Quickteller Paypoint premises to receive their prizes and celebrate their win. Speaking on the Double Up Promo, Bunmilofe Akingbola, Marketing Manager, Quickteller Paypoint, stated that the prize presentation ceremony was done to reward the effort and dedication of its agents across the country towards driving the goal of the consumer digital payments platform. “Our major focus at Quickteller Paypoint is to deepen financial inclusion by bringing financial services closer to Nigerians, especially those who are in financially excluded regions, and we are really excited about the capable partners we have found in our agents across the country.

Today, we are rewarding these reliable agents through our Double Up Promo, thereby enhancing their lives. While we impact the lives of these agents, we are also enthusiastic about being able to reach more financially excluded Nigerians and touch more lives through avenues like this,” Quickteller said. Winners, who emerged from the draws, expressed gratitude to Quickteller Paypoint for recognising their role in driving the growth of financial inclusion across the country and rewarding them for playing such a noble role. The winners, who said they have enjoyed financial freedom since becoming Quickteller Paypoint agents, noted that the Quickteller Paypoint team is very supportive.

 

