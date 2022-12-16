Business

Quickteller unveils Abraham, Etiko as brand influencers

Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Destiny Etiko, have been unveiled as brand influencers of Quickteller, a leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, in a bid to expand its message of convenient and secure payment to a wider audience.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held at Interswitch’s office on Monday, kicked off with the signing of contracts, and had in attendance representatives of the company’s Group Marketing and Corporate and Communications department, who welcomed the actresses into the Quickteller family.

Speaking on the unveiling, Priscilla Iyari, Brand Manager, Quickteller, Interswitch Group, noted that as a brand that takes the business of payment convenience seriously,    was an ever-increasing need to ensure that more Nigerians become aware of the opportunities that abound with Quickteller.

Iyari said: “We are thrilled to have Toyin Abraham and Destiny Etiko as part of the Quickteller family where we will work together to get their fans and even more people to join our expanding family, while getting more Nigerians to explore the possibilities and benefits that come with being a part of this ‘Everything Is Possible’ community.

 

“At Quickteller, we are keen on providing Nigerians with the easy life, and we are relentless in our efforts in ensuring that this message reaches a wider pool of Nigerians who seek easier ways to conduct daily transactions and pay their bills.”

 

