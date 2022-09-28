Quickteller unveils product to enrich travel booking experience

Quickteller, the consumer digital lifestyle and payments platform powered by Interswitch, has added a new package, Quickteller Transport, to its array of innovative services. The new service, which is designed to enrich commuters’ travel experience, enables users to easily search and book inter-state trips from multiple travel operators across Nigeria. Speaking at the launch in Lagos, yesterday, the Managing Director, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems Division, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, described Quickteller Transport Service as another step in the company’s continued commitment to provide its customers with convenient access to lifestyle and payment services.

Don-Okhuofu stated: “Transportation is a necessary aspect of human life, enabling both social and economic interactions. In keeping with our culture of driving innovation and positively impacting consumer lifestyle in the society, we developed our Quickteller Transport service to provide added travel booking and payment convenience to our over 5 million customers.

“ Built as a multimodal offering, we will be rolling it out to include other travel and transportation modes such as trains and ferries, working with operators across Nigeria. “We are ecstatic to be launching this service. And as we launch our suite of new complementary services, Quickteller customers can be assured of our commitment to providing an excellent experience using Quickteller to access all their lifestyle and payment needs.” Quickteller Transport is embedded as a service on Quickteller Web and Mobile app and is available for use by both new and existing Quickteller customers.

