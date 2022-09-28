Business

Quickteller unveils product to enrich travel booking experience

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Quickteller, the consumer digital lifestyle and payments platform powered by Interswitch, has added a new package, Quickteller Transport, to its array of innovative services. The new service, which is designed to enrich commuters’ travel experience, enables users to easily search and book inter-state trips from multiple travel operators across Nigeria. Speaking at the launch in Lagos, yesterday, the Managing Director, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems Division, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, described Quickteller Transport Service as another step in the company’s continued commitment to provide its customers with convenient access to lifestyle and payment services.

Don-Okhuofu stated: “Transportation is a necessary aspect of human life, enabling both social and economic interactions. In keeping with our culture of driving innovation and positively impacting consumer lifestyle in the society, we developed our Quickteller Transport service to provide added travel booking and payment convenience to our over 5 million customers.

“ Built as a multimodal offering, we will be rolling it out to include other travel and transportation modes such as trains and ferries, working with operators across Nigeria. “We are ecstatic to be launching this service. And as we launch our suite of new complementary services, Quickteller customers can be assured of our commitment to providing an excellent experience using Quickteller to access all their lifestyle and payment needs.” Quickteller Transport is embedded as a service on Quickteller Web and Mobile app and is available for use by both new and existing Quickteller customers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Unemployment: ITFs’ skill acquisition template to the rescue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

With the number of joblessness increasing on NBS’ tally, adopting Industrial Training Fund’s skill and vocational template across board would be a novel way of tackling unemployment. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Unemployment surge is one of the major challenges taking a huge toll on Nigeria. Latest unemployment data from National Bureau of Statistics put the jobless […]
Business

CBN: Targeted credit facility gets over 1m applications

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Over one million applications have so far been received for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the apex bank has said. The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists at the commencement of the, “CBN Fair” yesterday. The TCF is among […]
Business

FBNQuest: Persistent current account deficit affects naira

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s persistent current account deficit is putting additional pressure on the country’s exchange rate as well as it  external reserves, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.   In a report obtained by New Telegraph, yesterday, the analysts also stated that while Nigeria’s currentaccount deficit narrowed in Q1’21 from -4.7 per cent to -1.8 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica