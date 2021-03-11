Quitting smoking can improve mental health– Study

Scientists said quitting smoking for at least six weeks may improve mental wellbeing, by reducing anxiety, depression, and stress. The position of the scientists is contained in a review published in the Cochrane Library yesterday. The Cochrane Library is a collection of high-quality, independent evidence to inform healthcare decisionmaking. According to the review, people’s social relationships are unlikely to suffer if they stopped smoking. Smoking is the world’s leading cause of preventable illness and death.

One in every two people who smokes will die of a smoking- related disease unless they quit. Some people believe that smoking helps reduce stress and other mental health symptoms, and that quitting smoking might make their mental health problems worse. People who smoke may also worry that stopping smoking will have a negative impact on their social lives and friendships.

However, the review found that people who stopped smoking for at least, six weeks experi-enced less depression, anxiety, and stress than people who continued to smoke. Similarly, people who quit also experienced more positive feelings and better psychological wellbeing, according to the Cochrane review.

To this end, giving up smoking did not have an impact on the quality of people’s social relationships and it is possible that stopping smoking may be associated with a small improvement in social wellbeing, the study showed. The review summarises evidence from 102 observational studies involving over 169,500 people.

The review authors combined the results from 63 of these studies that measured changes in mental health symptoms in people who stopped smoking with changes occurring in people who continued to smoke. They also combined results from 10 studies that measured how many people developed a mental health disorder during the study. The studies involved a wide range of people, including people with mental health conditions and people with long-term physical illnesses.

