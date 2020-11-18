Quiz Fashola, others over missing N4.6bn, PDP tells EFCC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and others for questioning over the alleged missing N4.6 billion during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the report that the money was paid into private pocket between September and December 2019, was a contravention of sections 7, 701 and 713 of Nigeria’s financial regulations.

PDP expressed shock at the revelation that the N4.6 billion, was allegedly paid in 654 tranches, “without any explanatory details, to 21 private accounts belonging to some faceless individuals and certain directors in the then Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, under Fashola.”

It noted that section 713 of the financial regulations stipulates that no “public money shall be paid into a private bank account” and that “an official who pays public money into a private account is deemed to have done so with fraudulent intentions.”

According to the PDP, the report further exposed the alleged rot and humongous corruption going on in ministries, department and agencies under the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the much orchestrated anti-corruption stance of its officials.

“If a whooping N4.6 billion is exposed to have been stolen in a space of two months in one ministry, one can only imagine how much has been stolen in the last five years in various ministries and departments by officials of the Buhari administration.

“Nigerians can now see why the nation’s power, housing and road infrastructure had remained in shambles despite the huge resources allocated for development under the Buhari administration.

“Nigerians now know why our nation has been reduced to a beggar nation and why resources never get to projects they were voted for under the APC,” the party stated.

It decried the silence of the minister and the presidency over the allegation, which it added is heightening apprehensions of complicity in the public space.

