Arts & Entertainments

Quramo Writers’ Prize announces 2021 Longlist

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Quramo Publishing Limited, organisers of the Quramo Festival of Words (QFest), has announced the Longlist of its annual Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP). The list of 10 manuscripts was selected from a total of 351 entries. Quramo Publishing officially closed its portal for submissions for the prize on May 3.

The 10 entries on the Longlist are: Memories by Bosede Comfort Oluwayomi; Living In The Ghetto by Obinna Tony- Francis Ochem; Agent Richard by Lawal Ayuba Adewale; Apollo And The Golden Sea by Chukwebuka Okoli; Dark Spots Of Light by Ifeanyi Ekpunobi; Fate Of The Forlorn by Cynthia Nnadi; Looking Glass Bullet by Akinnimi Akintomiwa Oluwaseun; Under The Aluminum Sky by Cynthia Chukwuma; When The Sun Meets The Sky by Joy Eju-Ojo Onu; and In My Backwater Town by Ishola Oyinkansola Hubaidat. The list was presented by the Head of the Panel of Judges for this year’s prize, Jude Idada, who is an award-winning author, playwright, screenwriter, and filmmaker.

The other judges are Lechi Eke, writer, editor, and convener of the Reading Café at the University of Lagos; and multiple- award-winning author, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim. The Quramo Writer’s Prize is awarded to a manuscript written in English by an African writer, whether they reside in Africa or elsewhere. Created in 2017 as a platform for emerging writers to showcase their manuscripts to the global literary community, the Quramo Writers Prize (QWP) celebrates unpublished writers who are working every day to hone their craft and record our continent’s original stories.

The prize also aims to encourage and stimulate a new community of talented writers, providing an opportunity for otherwise unexposed talent to achieve publishing recognition and encouragement. The prize has brought forth amazing writers from across the continent, including Samuel Monye, the inaugural winner whose debut book, Give Us Each Day, made the initial shortlist of the 2021 NLNG Nigeria Literature Prize. A shortlist of five is expected later this month while the winner of the Quramo Writers’ Prize will be unveiled at the grand finale of the Quramo Festival of Words (QFest) holding on Sunday, October 3. The winner will receive a cash award of N1million and a development publishing deal for their manuscript.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NCC okays MCSN’s licence to operate as CMO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its statutory duties, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) renewal of its approval and licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management […]
Arts & Entertainments

I will never officiate a wedding if the man has not seen the bride’s face without makeup – Pastor

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Kenyan preacher, Pastor Godfrey Migwi has revealed that he won’t officiate any wedding if the man has not seen the bride’s face without makeup.   In a video that has since gone viral, the clergy man said that the groom must see the bride’s face without makeup at least three weeks before the wedding.   […]
Arts & Entertainments

Family agrees to leave hospital ward after squatting there for six years

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Chinese family agreed to move out of a Beijing hospital after staying there for six years due to a financial dispute with the medical institution. The family came in contact with the hospital in 2014 when a man surnamed Tian was admitted there with symptoms that included nausea, vomiting and unsteady gait. He came […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica