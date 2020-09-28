R.T Briscoe reports N1.29bn loss in FY’19

R.T Briscoe Nigeria Plc has reported a loss after tax of N1.287 billion for the financial year ended December 31,2019 as against a loss of 2.209 billion in 2018. The group’s audited financial report obtained from the exchange also showed pretax loss of N1.239 billion in 2019 from N2.168 billion in 2018.

However revenue grew by 33.91 per cent to N6.939 billion in 2019 to N5.182 billion in 2018. Finance cost stood at N1.432bn in 2019 from N2.294 billion in 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 the group reported a loss after tax of N680.677 million from N1.190 billion posted in 2018. However its revenue grew by 19.79 per cent to N4.237 billion from N3.537 billion in 2018, but cost of sales rose by 27.78 per cent to close at N3.311 billion from N2.591 billion in 2019.

The Acting Chairman of the company, Sir Sunday Nwosu, had while addressing shareholders at the 2018 AGM, said the three major threats to the going concern status of the company over the past few years had been its liquidity challenges due to chronic undercapitalisation, the loss-making business situation including the winding-up petition and another court case which arose due to the inability of our company to settle its indebtedness to its bankers.

Nwosu, who noted that the major threats to the going concern of the company were being firmly addressed with the results slow but encouraging, explained that the board and indeed the shareholders of our company are concerned about the liquidity challenges of the company and are taking steps to resolve this situation.

“It would be recalled that our shareholders at two separate AGMs in 2014 and subsequently in 2016, authorized the Board to raise up to N10 billion by way of equity, debt capital or a combination of both to recapitalize the company.

“To actualise this, the board retained the services of Lead Capital Plc as financial advisers, to identify potential investors and facilitate the recapitalisation exercise. “Recently, the services of Dunn Loren Merrifield Advisory Partners (DLM) were also engaged as investment advisers, with the mandate to raise additional capital to refinance company’s existing debts, finance start-up of new business and enhance working capital.

DLM has developed and recommended a rather distinctive recapitalisation scheme.

