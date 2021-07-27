News

Rabies: US bans importation of dogs from Nigeria, 112 countries

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The United States of America has tightened surveillance on the country’s livestock sector, banning importation of dogs from Nigeria and 112 other countries.

It was disclosed that the sanction was due to Nigeria’s ineffective and faulty dogs’ vaccination system against the prevention of rabies.

This disclosure was made in Abuja on Tuesday by the President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria, Dr. Aishatu Baju, when the ultra-modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory was commissioned by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu.

Baju said that the new facility was established as an intervention in the veterinary sector, also meant to improve diagnostic services to FCT as well as neighbouring Nasarawa State.

According to her, the flag-off of vaccination against dog-mediated rabies in the FCT was part of measures to address the challenges in the livestock sector

She said: “Animal disease diagnosis is an important component of veterinary services. I have no doubt in my mind that this laboratory will provide the much needed accurate, rapid and dependable diagnosis and effectively tackle the menace of animal diseases in FCT and its environs.”

Also speaking, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr. Olaniran Alabi, said the need to have such a facility can never be overemphasised considering how highly fatal rabies affects all warm-blooded animals.

He said that globally, no fewer than 70,000 people die annually from rabies, despite the disease being 100 percent preventable through mass dog vaccination, public enlightenment campaigns and control of stray dogs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ojodu LCDA: Groups decry campaign of calumny against Layeni, calls for probe of Odunmbaku.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Groups known as the Centre for Public Accountability CPA, and the Ojodu Development Initiative have urged the All Progressives Congress and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission LASIEC, to disregard the call by a self styled Ojodu Collectives Group, demanding for the disqualification of Alhaja Layeni Olufunmilayo Kafayat, from participating in the primary election of […]
News

Edo: Resident doctors flay Obaseki’s corruption allegation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Edo State Hospital Management Board chapter yesterday flayed what it described as disparaging remarks and allegations of corruption levelled against its members (doctors) in the employment of the state government by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Governor Obaseki had on Monday criticised what he described as the high level of corruption […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel preaches unity as A’Ibom PDP Caucus meets in Uyo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…appraise party’s successes, future, …endorse Hon Aniekan Akpan as new State Chairman Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has urged members of the PDP Caucus to be united, dedicated and committed to the ideals of the party as well as work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate. The Governor stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica