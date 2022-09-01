Rabiu: BUA’s $400m sugar refinery future of Africa’s agric devt

The Chairman and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has said the company’s $400 million sugar refinery points the way to the future of African agriculture. Rabiu said this during the investing in a vertically integrated sugar facility in Kwara State. He said the $400m project includes a 20,000-hectare sugar plantation, a sugar milling plant, a sugar refinery, an ethanol plant and a 35 MW power plant fuelled by bagasse, a sugar cane residue. He said: “Sugar may not get the attention of other crops, even though it is frequently in the top five crops traded globally by value. “Africa has some important producers – notably in Southern Africa such as Eswatini and Mozambique – but countries such as Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria still import more than they consume. In Nigeria imports account for 90 per cent of consumption.

“The beauty of the sugar refinery is that in terms of agriculture it’s the way to go. Our plantation is going to be completed by next year. “It’s a 20,000-hectare fully integrated four-inone plantation with sugar mill, sugar refinery, ethanol and power plant. “Once we complete it, it should reduce Nigeria’s import bill by $150 million a year. “And we should be creating 6,000 direct jobs.

It’s an exciting project. Even the power we produce to run the mill and refinery comes from a bi-product of the sugar cane. Agriculture is turning out to be a game-changer. And Nigeria sits on almost 48 million hectares of arable land between Kwara State, Niger State and Kogi State – flat, arable, fertile land.” Rabiu believes that sugar is one of many lowhanging fruits when it comes to the agricultural opportunity and to working within the country’s import substitution strategy

