Race for U23 Afcon, 2024 Olympics peaks

The road to TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 will climax from Wednesday as African nations prepare to kick off their quest to secure a place in this year’s event.

The final tournament will take place between June 24 to July 8, 2023.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations is a qualifier for the Summer Olympics where the top three nations are guaranteed a place in Paris next year.

The action officially kicks-off with the first leg fixtures on Wednesday, March 22 before concluding on Tuesday, March 28 with some exciting fixtures lined up.

2015 Champions Nigeria will play host to Guinea in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon before facing them next Tuesday in the return leg to be held in Morocco.

All eyes will be on the reigning champions, Egypt as they welcome Zambia, who will be looking to secure their third TotalEnergies U23 Afcon qualification after exiting in the group stages of the competition in the 2015 and 2019 editions.

The two sides meet at June 30 Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 before the return leg four days later in Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in what promises to be an action-packed north versus south encounter.

A thrilling West African derby looms for African football fans, as Senegal hosts Mali in Dakar on Wednesday evening before travelling to Bamako for the return leg next Tuesday.

On Thursday, two-time bronze medallists, South Africa face Congo who are aiming to secure a historic berth into the competition. The two sides meet at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto before concluding the two-legged affair on Monday in Brazzaville.

Friday evening will see the 2015 runners-up, Algeria welcome Ghana to the Stade 19 Mai Stadium in Annaba. The west Africans are determined to make a mark in this competition, having finished fourth in the 2019 edition.

They will square off again in the second leg on Tuesday, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

On Saturday, champions of the 2011 edition, Gabon, will be hoping to register a good result at home when they welcome Cameroon to Franceville for the first leg ahead of their trip to Younde for the return leg on Tuesday against the African football giants.

