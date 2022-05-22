Race towards Europe, relegation battle going down to the wire in LaLiga

Fans of Spanish football can expect a very entertaining end to the 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season, as the race to claim the final European qualification spot and the battle to avoid relegation will be decided in Matchday 38. Granada CF, RCD Mallorca and Cádiz CF are the three teams who could join already-relegated Deportivo Alavés and Levante UD in dropping down to LaLiga SmartBank level. Currently, Cádiz CF are sitting in the third and final relegation spot, but they are level on points with RCD Mallorca, who hold the tiebreaker, while the Amarillos are just one point behind Andalusian neighbours Granada CF. All three of these teams at risk have fixtures that are winnable but tricky in their own way, with Granada CF at home to RCD Espanyol, RCD Mallorca visiting the mainland to take on CA Osasuna and with Cádiz CF going north to face Deportivo Alavés. Those three fixtures will take place simultaneously at 20:00 CEST on Sunday night and the positions in the table could change multiple times over the course of a couple of hours.
