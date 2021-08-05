Arts & Entertainments

Rachel Oniga for burial Aug. 27

Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, will be laid to rest on August 27, 2021.

The deceased son, Mr Tunji Oniga, made this known on Wednesday in Lagos, adding that the wake keep will hold August 26 at her residence in Magodo, Lagos State.

According to him, the late Nollywood star would be laid to rest on August 27 at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.

Tunji described his mum
as a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others, adding that her death was shocking not just to him, but to many Nigerians.

“My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone rings and she is not there to take the call, the reality will be dawn on me.

“She was a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others,” Tunji said.

Rachel Oniga died on July 30, after battling with heart related ailment, aged 64.

Born on May 23, 1957, in Ebute Metta, Lagos State, she started her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled: “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie was, “Owo Blow”.

Over the years, Oniga featured in notable Nigerian films such as “Sango”, a movie produced and directed by Mr. Obafemi Lasode, and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

