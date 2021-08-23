Arts & Entertainments

Rachel Oniga’s family announces burial arrangements

The burial arrangements for Rachel Oniga, the late veteran Nollywood actress, has officially been announced.

The family of the late movie star revealed the burial activities on Monday in a press release on her Instagram page.

Oniga breathed her last late July after battling a heart-related disease.
In the press release, Oniga’s family said the burial activities would begin on August 23, with a symposium organised by a coalition of non-governmental organisations and friends of the deceased around 11 am.

The next event, which is the service of songs, is expected to hold on August 26, at the Catholic Church of Resurrection Magodo Phase 2 Lagos by 4:30 pm.

This would be followed by the lying-in-state, which will commence by 9:30 am on August 27, at the same venue in which the requiem mass will start by 10 am on the same day, while the interment will follow immediately.

It was also stated in the press release that the interment will be attended by only her immediate family members while the reception of guests will hold at the Grandeur Events Centre in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos by 2 pm.

“Please note that all events should be attended strictly by invitation. This is so because of the particular number of people we are allowed to admit due to COVID-19 restrictions,” it added.

 

“However, all events will be streamed live on different social media platforms. We will sincerely appreciate it if you join us online as we honour our mother. All attendees must observe all COVID-19 protocols, please.”

