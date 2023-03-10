News

Racism: FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work, residence permit

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Rhoda Ogunseye Comments Off on Racism: FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work, residence permit

The Ministry of Interior has revoked the work permit, visa, and residence permit of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown. This action is in response to claims of racism, favoritism of foreign workers, and discrimination against Nigerian employees.

Brown was also charged by the Federal Government with possessing a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), which was not based on a legitimate expatriate quota. It was also claimed that Brown did not accept invitations from the ministry’s panel that looked into the situation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc of the revocation in a letter dated March 3, 2023. Titled “Withdrawal of Work Permit, CERPAC, Visa/Residence Permit of Mr. Roger Thompson Brown – CEO, SEPLAT Energy Plc,” the ministry accused Brown of favoring foreign workers and discriminating Nigerians working with the organisation.

The notice reads: “I write to inform you that the Ministry is in receipt of a petition from the Solicitor to the concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy PLC accusing Mr. Rogers Thomson Brown, the CEO of the companies of various allegations. “These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations. Mr. Roger T. Brown declined to attend despite two invitations, claiming to be unavailable even though we learnt he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time.” The notice further de- tailed that Brown violated the country’s immigration laws for possession of a CERPAC that was not based on a validly issued Expatriate Quota approved by the Ministry of Interior. “Consequently, the Ministry has withdrawn the Work Permit CERPAC, Visa, Residence Permit and all relevant documents that authorised Mr. Roger Thomson Brown’s entry or stay in Nigeria,” the letter stated.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari meets APC Caretaker C’ttee, okays members’ registration

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with members of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni. At the meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President approved the planned nationwide registration of party members. Buni told […]
News Top Stories

Ukraine crisis: Putin puts nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to put its nuclear forces on “special alert” – the highest level of alert for Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.   Speaking to top military officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, he said Western nations had taken “unfriendly actions” towards Russia and imposed “illegitimate sanctions”. However, the […]
News

Absence of witness stalls Evans’ defence, trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Absence of a defence witness yesterday stalled the trial of the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for conspiracy and kidnapping. Evans was charged alongside five others – Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba – over the alleged kidnap […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica