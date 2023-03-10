Racism: FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work, residence permit

The Ministry of Interior has revoked the work permit, visa, and residence permit of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown. This action is in response to claims of racism, favoritism of foreign workers, and discrimination against Nigerian employees.

Brown was also charged by the Federal Government with possessing a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), which was not based on a legitimate expatriate quota. It was also claimed that Brown did not accept invitations from the ministry’s panel that looked into the situation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc of the revocation in a letter dated March 3, 2023. Titled “Withdrawal of Work Permit, CERPAC, Visa/Residence Permit of Mr. Roger Thompson Brown – CEO, SEPLAT Energy Plc,” the ministry accused Brown of favoring foreign workers and discriminating Nigerians working with the organisation.

The notice reads: “I write to inform you that the Ministry is in receipt of a petition from the Solicitor to the concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy PLC accusing Mr. Rogers Thomson Brown, the CEO of the companies of various allegations. “These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations. Mr. Roger T. Brown declined to attend despite two invitations, claiming to be unavailable even though we learnt he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time.” The notice further de- tailed that Brown violated the country’s immigration laws for possession of a CERPAC that was not based on a validly issued Expatriate Quota approved by the Ministry of Interior. “Consequently, the Ministry has withdrawn the Work Permit CERPAC, Visa, Residence Permit and all relevant documents that authorised Mr. Roger Thomson Brown’s entry or stay in Nigeria,” the letter stated.

