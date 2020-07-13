Sports

Racist abuse of Zaha despicable, says Hodgson

The racist abuse directed at Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is “cowardly and despicable”, says Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

 

Zaha revealed he had received several abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

 

The Premier League called the abuse of the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger “completely unacceptable”.

 

“He will pay for these actions because there is no excuse,” Hodgson said of the person who sent the messages.

 

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former England boss added: “It’s been highlighted at the moment anyway with the Black Lives Matter movement and everyone seems to be making such an effort to eradicate this behaviour.

 

 

 

“It is very sad that on the day of a game, a player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse.

 

It’s right Wilf has made people aware of it and I don’t think this is something you should keep quiet about.

 

“Our club, Aston Villa and the Premier League are doing everything they can to find out who this despicable individual is, and one can only hope he will get identified and called to account.

