Rack Centre constructs new load data hub for expanion

Rack Centre, a Tier III Carrier and Cloud- neutral data centre in West Africa, a local data hub domiciled in Lagos, has embarked on construction of a new 12MW IT data centre at the Ikeja area of Lagos as part of its expansion plan. According to the management, the new building will expand the company’s capacity in ten folds and consolidate its leadership as a major digital infrastructure hub in West Africa. It disclosed that the new building known as Rack Centre LGS 2 data centre is being constructed on a 20,000 square metres green field site and sits at over 30 meters above sea level. Speaking to journalists recently, the Chief Operating Officer, Ezekiel Egboye, stated that the company was delighted to be a part of the ongoing digital transformation on the continent, especially as more African businesses need more internet capacity to support their operations, ascertaining the company’s readiness to enable digital infrastructure by hosting a large number of hyperscalers, content and cloud delivery networks, internet service providers at its facility.

“The Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier and cloud neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa, and with this expansion, we aim at growing our thriving ecosystem further. “Rack Centre’s rich ecosystem includes 60+ telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks, and pan Africa international carriers, including direct interconnections to all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa including Equiano and in the foresee-able future 2Africa and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa. “Rack Centre became the first International Finance Corporation (IFC) EDGE-cer- tified data centre in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Officially making this the first Green Certified Data Centre in Africa and the most connected facility in the region, accord- ing to its Peering DB ranking. “With this expansion, Rack Centre would have a net let- table space of 3240 sqm and IT load of 13.5MW as against the current data centre, LGS1, which has an IT load of 1.5MW and a net lettable space of 1094 sqm,” he explained.