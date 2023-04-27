Business

Rack Centre constructs new load data hub for expanion

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Rack Centre, a Tier III Carrier and Cloud- neutral data centre in West Africa, a local data hub domiciled in Lagos, has embarked on construction of a new 12MW IT data centre at the Ikeja area of Lagos as part of its expansion plan. According to the management, the new building will expand the company’s capacity in ten folds and consolidate its leadership as a major digital infrastructure hub in West Africa. It disclosed that the new building known as Rack Centre LGS 2 data centre is being constructed on a 20,000 square metres green field site and sits at over 30 meters above sea level. Speaking to journalists recently, the Chief Operating Officer, Ezekiel Egboye, stated that the company was delighted to be a part of the ongoing digital transformation on the continent, especially as more African businesses need more internet capacity to support their operations, ascertaining the company’s readiness to enable digital infrastructure by hosting a large number of hyperscalers, content and cloud delivery networks, internet service providers at its facility.

“The Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier and cloud neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa, and with this expansion, we aim at growing our thriving ecosystem further. “Rack Centre’s rich ecosystem includes 60+ telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks, and pan Africa international carriers, including direct interconnections to all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa including Equiano and in the foresee-able future 2Africa and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa. “Rack Centre became the first International Finance Corporation (IFC) EDGE-cer- tified data centre in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Officially making this the first Green Certified Data Centre in Africa and the most connected facility in the region, accord- ing to its Peering DB ranking. “With this expansion, Rack Centre would have a net let- table space of 3240 sqm and IT load of 13.5MW as against the current data centre, LGS1, which has an IT load of 1.5MW and a net lettable space of 1094 sqm,” he explained.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

E-Payment: NIBSS NIP transactions hit N241trn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

PoS records N5.7trn deals Electronic transactions over the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) Instant Payment recorded massive growth between January and November this year as value hits N241.7 trillion. This represents 75 per cent growth when compared with N137.9 trillion recorded in the same period of last year. While COVID-19 was said to have […]
Business

When stakeholders’ proffer solutions to recurring fuel crisis

Posted on Author SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Stakeholders have recommended solutions to the recurring fuel crisis in Nigeria, SUCCESS NWOGU writes   The recurring scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Nigeria has become a source of concern to many people. Nigerians in many states from Saturday, June 18, 2022, for some days, suffered yet another fuel crisis, which paralysed socio-economic activities. […]
Business

Lender urges customers to use digital banking channels

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ecobank Nigeria has advised its customers to utilise its digital banking platforms which include *326#, EcobankPay, Ecobank Online, Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank OmniLite and the Rapidtransfer App. In a press release, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, said that one of the incentives being used by the lenderto enable customers embrace digital banking, is […]

Leave a Comment