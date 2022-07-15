Radio Kwara chief hails AbdulRazaq for saving media houses

Chairman, Board of Directors of Radio Kwara, Mr. Kayode Adeyipo, has praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for saving Radio Kwara and Kwara State Television from extinction. The outfits were battling with out-dated equipment as well as unpaid salaries and allowances before AbdulRazaq became governor in 2019. Adeyipo made the commendation during an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin. According to him, the media houses have received adequate attention under the AbdulRazaq government. Adeyipo cited the recent procurement of two brand new 100-KVA generators for the outfits to cater to the epileptic power supply. The veteran journalist said: “Never in the history of Kwara State has so many resources been devoted to the development and modernisation of public media houses, which was a sign of Governor AbdulRazaq’s firm belief in the free flow of information which is a necessary and vital ingredient in a democracy.” The chairman also commended the governor for approving the establishment of two additional radio stations.

Adeyipo therefore urged the entire workforce in the government-owned media houses to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by being devoted to their duties. He said: “I want to further advise that as the 2023 general election approaches, the media generally should focus on issues and the factors that unite us rather than on issues that would divide us on ethnic, religious and cultural inclinations.”

