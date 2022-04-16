Radisson Blu Hotel Anchorage on Victoria Island, Lagos is offering enticing packages for the delight of guests and visitors titled, Say Happy Easter with Blu. Its curated offerings include discounted room while on Good Friday it entices with such activities as evening chill at The Surface Bar with Salt of the Earth Band; Easter Sunday brunch with the family with Easter bunny, featuring such attractions as live band, egg hunt, laser tag, virtual game, art and craft as well as gifts. Easter Monday offerings include grills, DJ and Silent Disco at the Surface Grill, featuring suya, goat, chicken, turkey barbeque and Happy Hour.

