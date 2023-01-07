Travel & Tourism

Radisson Blu Resort Vicoria Falls, Zambia, opens

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

One of the world’s seven greatest natural wonders, Victoria Falls shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia, has continued to attract investments from the market space, with the latest being the opening of the first Radisson Blu Resort in Zambia known as Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone, Zambia by the Radisson Blu Hotel Group. Nestled on the banks of the Zambezi River, the resort is the Group’s first safari resort in Africa and first resort in Zambia, a key step towards its goal of reaching 150 hotels in operation and under development in Africa by 2025.

The resort is located near the Mosi- oa-Tunya National Park, two kilometres south of the historic city of Livingstone, and four kilometres northwest of the famous Victoria Falls, which is United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organsiation (UNESCO) heritage site.

The resort will operate with the greatest respect to one of the world’s largest waterfalls and habitat for several unique species of plants and animals. The building has obtained a prestigious EDGE green building certification because of the hotel’s 20% increase in energy efficiency, water reduction, and use of sustainable building materials, compared to other similar properties in the region.

The resort has signed the UNESCO Sustainable Tourism Pledge, aligned with Radisson Hotel Group’s award winning and globally recognized Responsible Business programme. Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, Zambia features 200 rooms, luxurious suites, and villas, many with unparalleled views of the Zambezi River. Guests can enjoy the resort’s bespoke allday dining restaurant and sip their favourite drink at the resort’s Shungu Bar and Lounge, the Viewing Deck, or the Pool Bar overlooking the Zambezi River. The resort also offers a fitness centre, spa, and swimming pools for those looking to stay active or cool off with a relaxing dip.

The outdoor boma and firepit allow guests to make the most of the African evenings and gorgeous sunsets. The hotel is an ide al setting for events and meetings, with its ballroom of over 500sqm, boardrooms, and meeting rooms, perfect for leisure and business use. Besides, it offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique River Cruise and off-the-river adventure excursions, from Victoria Falls bridge activities to helicopter rides, water rafting, canoeing, game drives, and many more.

According to Shaun Wheeler, General Manager of the resort, it is a magnificent resort, as he noted that; “I am thrilled to lead the team as we open this magnificent property which allows us to offer visitors memorable moments and exciting experiences such as discovering one of the Seven Wonders of the world (The Victoria Falls), which is a short distance from the hotel. While Tim Cordon, Chief Commercial Officer, Middle East and Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said; “Radisson Blu Mosi- oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort, Zambia represents a unique destination for our guests to discover and explore. “The expansion of our presence in Zambia demonstrates our belief in the country’s potential. This hotel is our second property in Zambia, following the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Lusaka, with a third hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka, Longacres, due to open in 2023.”

 

Our Reporters

