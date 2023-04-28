Radisson Hotel appoints El – Mansour y as GM

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Yehia El-Mansoury as the new General Manager for Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja, with effect from April. He is a leading luxury hotelier, with wealth of experience spanning 20 years in the industry and specialising in African and Middle East markets. His flair for hospitality began with roles as Night Manager and Assistant Front Office Manager in 2003 and 2004 at the Sofitel Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

Inspired by work and travel, El – Mansoury’s ascent through roles in corporate strategy continued as Sales Manager at the Millennium Hotels and Resorts in Sharm El sheikh, Egypt. Progressing in Senior Management and Leadership roles, Yehia was Regional Assistant Director of Sales at Domina Coral Bay and Director of Sales and Marketing at the Movenpick Hotels and Resorts in Egypt. Best known for his analytical skills, he progressed to the role of Group Director of Business Development at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Tanzania in 2015 and was General Manager of the hotel in Stone Town Zanzibar, 2017.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management including certifications in “Leadership” from Harvard Business School; “Marketing and Leadership”, “Hotel Management and Owner Relations” from the prestigious Cornell University in New York. Welcoming him to his new role, Bert Fol, Regional Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group noted, “Yehia’s appointment is a key milestone in the successful journey of the Radisson Hotel in Lagos Ikeja.

His energy, enthusiasm and quality experience are great assets to have onboard and we expect that he will do a great job in developing a fantastic team focused on positive engagements with the local community and promoting quality of service and facility to all guests.” Delighted by his new posting, El – Mansoury stated, “I am thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja. Nigeria’s hospitality sector is one of the most vibrant in Africa and I have long admired the established reputation of Radisson Hotel Group. I am committed in my role to upholding the service-culture of the brand, while striving to further enhance guests experience at our hotel and improve on overall brand value into the future”.