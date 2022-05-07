Travel & Tourism

Radisson Hotel Group commits to NetZero by 2050

Radisson Hotel Group is making a strong commitment to decarbonise its business by setting ambitious emission reduction targets to be netzero by 2050, in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, as the Group releases its 2021 Responsible Business Report. Building on its long heritage as a leading sustainable hotel group, Radisson Hotel Group’s 2021 Responsible Business Report outlines its latest sustainability targets in line with its strategic five-year plan. These include its commitment to becoming netzero by 2050, to accelerating the implementation of the cross-industry Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality and Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative, and to reaffirming the Group’s commitment to people, community, and planet as an award-winning employer.

Think Planet

Radisson Hotel Group is building on its long heritage of sustainability by committing to set science-based emission reduction targets, and by strengthening its performance with a netzero carbon future in sight by 2050. This includes a long-term, science-based target to reach netzero value chain GHG emissions by no later than 2050, in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard. The Group will be part of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and will join the UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign as part of an important, globally coordinated effort to reach the goal of net zero. In 2021, the Group reduced its carbon footprint by 23% per square meter and reduced 13% of its water footprint per square meter (vs. 2019). In line with the Group’s renewable energy transition strategy, more than 56 properties run 100% on renewable electricity. In 2021, it increased the number of properties equipped with electric car charging stations to nearly 500 in partnership with Allego, Sunfuel, and other global partners. Radisson Meetings continue to lead the industry by being 100% carbon neutral and offsetting 37,800 tons of carbon since 2019.

Think People

One of Radisson Hotel Group’s key priorities in 2021 remained the continued focus on the health, safety and security of its team members, guests, and business partners. Following the launch and implementation of the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol across the full portfolio, 100% of eligible hotels have completed the third-party validation by SGS to ensure the latest safety protocols were in place and implemented correctly. To date, 133 hotels remain certified by Safehotels, the world’s leading safety and security certification company. The Group reaffirmed its strong ongoing focus on human rights, business ethics, and diversity in hotels worldwide by issuing its sixth slavery and human trafficking statement and by increasing the number of women in leadership roles to 29%.

Think Community

The Group is deeply committed to supporting the communities where it works and operates. Team members volunteered more than 26,500 hours and donated more than €510,000 to charitable causes, including SOS Children’s Villages, the Group’s global charity partner. More than 28,500 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water and hygiene solutions via water aid partner, Just A Drop, in countries like India. Radisson Hotel Group has supported 12 environmental and social carbon offsetting projects in China, India, Peru, USA, Turkey, and Borneo through its industry-leading 100% Carbon Neutral Meetings initiative.

 

