Radisson Hotel Group ends 2021 on successful note, gives insight into 2022

Radisson Hotel Group has wrapped up 2021 on successful note in Africa market with a number of milestones achievements, setting its sight on more prosperous 2022. According to the group, it recorded 14 signings this year, adding over 2,500 rooms to its African portfolio.

The signings include 10 additional hotels in Morocco, with entry into new territories within the country such as Al Hoceima, Taghazout and Saidia. The introduction of two new brands to the country with the signing of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle and Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection, which has also elevated the brands offering in Africa. The group made a debut in Djibouti with Radisson Hotel Djibouti and the introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand in Africa with the Earl Heights Suite Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Accra, Ghana as well as the entry into Victoria Falls with Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone.

While hotel conversions accounted for over 70% of the signings. The group has also opened five hotels in the course of the year, including Africa’s second Radisson RED in South Africa and the brand’s debut in Johan-nesburg as well as four Radisson Blu resort offerings in Morocco, further demonstrating the growth in leisure demand and the ability of the group to respond to trend. Serviced apartments have continued to show resilience during the pandemic and Radisson Hotel Group has equally grown this segment with two stand alone serviced apartments added to the portfolio across Africa. With almost 100 hotels currently in operation and under development, the group is poised to pursue its ambition of 150 hotels by 2025. According to the group’s Vice President, Development, Africa and Turkey, Ramsay Rankoussi: “2021 has been a record year of numerous milestones for us in our expansion across Africa, from market entries to further establishing critical scale in key focus markets.

‘‘We have led the market share this year in terms of new signings across the industry and those achievements demonstrate our continued focus and the clear execution of our established strategy. ‘‘In 2022, we aim to leverage this momentum with the same priorities within our identified key markets such as Egypt and Morocco in North Africa; various countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal within West and Central Africa but also reinforcing our presence in South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

‘‘Our strategy over the next twelve months includes the expansion of our African resort offering and continuing the trend in conversions, while we remain supportive and responsive within our owners’ community as we look towards the recovery of our industry.”

