Radisson Hotel Group introduces carbon negative meetings

Radisson Hotel Group has made history as the first global hospitality outfit to make all meetings and events across it over 400 hotels in its Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) portfolio carbon negative. What this means is that for every event taking place at its participating hotels, the group will offset double the carbon footprint, to ensure that every meeting has a positive impact on the environment. For meetings booked between October 18, 2021 and January 31, 2022 and taking place before March 31, 2022, Carbon Negative. Planet Positivewill set a new sustainability standard in the global hospitality industry.

The programme allows clients to host meetings in a sustainable way by offsetting double the CO2 emissions from meetings and events free of charge to the clients, making meetings that take place during this period carbon negative. Carbon Negative, Planet Positive reinforces the group’s 100% Carbon Neutral Meetings offering, in place across the group’s 1,600 hotels worldwide since 2019.

The initiative forms part of the group’s wider Responsible Business programme which targets reducing the group’s carbon footprint by 30% and to set science-based targets. Since the launch of the 100% Carbon Neutral Meetings programme, the group has offset over 30,300 tons of CO2 at no cost to its clients, which is the equivalent to removing more than 6,500 fuel driven cars[1] off the road. Carbon Negative, Planet Positive meetings complement the group’s Hybrid Meetings solutions which was launched in 2020 and offer owners and guests the flexibility and space optimisation they require to better meet the rapid lifestyle changes of today’s travellers.

According to the Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications, of the group, Inge Huijbrechts: “The upcoming COP26 conference will see world leaders come together to discuss climate change which needs all our attention. “At Radisson Hotel Group, we are constantly reviewing how we as a global business can influence positive climate action, and how we can encourage the hospitality industry to push the boundaries on green meetings and events.’’

