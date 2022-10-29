Radisson Hotel Group launches new rewards loyalty programme

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled its new Radisson Rewards loyalty programme, which will open doors for guests to enjoy valuable and exclusive benefits faster, with VIP members advancing to the highest tier twice as fast as before. Benefits can be accessed from day one and are available across the entire member journey from inspiration to booking. This include in-stay privileges such as complimentary upgrades, food and beverage discounts and additional experiences, as well as post-stay benefits such as the option to make a stay carbon neutral. Since the launch of it Radisson Rewards, the hotel group has delivered stand-out benefits, complimentary upgrades, and exclusive experiences to its members to ensure that stays at Radisson Hotel Group properties are truly memorable. The Group’s new loyalty programme has been simplified to become the most streamlined in the sector with just three tiers (Club, Premium, and VIP), offering members the fastest route to elevate their status, earn and redeem more loyalty points, and unlock a host of VIP benefits. The new Discount Booster for future reservations; a unique feature across industry loyalty programmes; will allow members the choice to boost their discount by reducing the number of points they earn. The currency model has been enhanced with members now able to book any room type in any hotel making it easier to book an Award Night with the new dynamic redemption model, plus we are offering more ways to earn and redeem. Members can use their points exactly how and when they like and now have the flexibility to choose how many points to use for an Award Night or combine any amount of points with cash for room bookings and hotel services with this brand-new dynamic redemption model. “We are excited to launch our new Radisson Rewards programme and thank our members for their loyalty. Now is our time to reward them with a new range of personalized benefits to ensure that every moment matters when they stay with Radisson Hotel Group. These exciting new benefits will certainly encourage new members to join and fast-track their member status with one of the world’s fastest growing hotel rewards programmes as they stay at our impressive hotel footprint across the globe.” Says Cristina Serra, Global Senior Vice President Brand, Experience and Customer Strategy at Radisson Hotel Group. The new programme aims to be the most personalised in the industry and offers choices based on guest preferences and previous requests. A comprehensive member profile is created which allows member benefits to be customised and tailored per booking. Radisson Rewards now provides an enhanced digital experience for members including a new private area on their member profile online and on the app for quick access to useful information such as their previous bookings, invoices, favorite hotels, and much more.

