Radisson Hotel Group projects strong growth in 2022

In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group will continue the strong expansion plan of its popular luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection brand with many openings in key gateway destinations. Key 2022 openings include the highly anticipated and recently renovated Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin in an unparalleled location in Berlin-Mitte, Mansard Riyadh; Radisson Collection Hotel designed as an homage to the signature Parisian Haussmann style of the mid 1800s, the Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in the popular seaside destination of Sri Lanka and the Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao, conveniently located in the heart of the city, within minutes of Bilbao’s iconic attractions.

In 2021, the Group celebrated the opening of key Radisson Collection properties in popular destinations such as Seville, Venice, Milan, Bodrum, Nanjing, and Shanghai, bringing the brand portfolio to 45 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Individuals, the Group’s conversion brand established in 2020, will welcome more than 13 new destinations in 2022 with properties in Russia, UK, India, Belgrade, Athens, Paris, and Istanbul.
 
In 2021 the Group’s resorts portfolio added around 20 new signings, bringing the total resorts portfolio to over 100 properties in operation and under development. As borders continue to open and leisure travel returns, Radisson Hotel Group will be expanding its lifestyle resort portfolio with more than nine hotels in key resort destinations such as Dubai and Vietnam with the opening of Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An.
 
2021 also marked the 10th anniversary of Radisson Blu as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe with a further expansion to 400 properties in Zambia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and India. In 2021, Radisson Hotel Group marked a key milestone with the opening of its 100th hotel in India and cementing its leading international position in Turkey, Morocco, Vietnam, China, and Italy. The Radisson brand – which counts close to 300 hotels – expanded its presence in cities like Amsterdam, Dubai, Shanghai and New Delhi.
 
“2021 has been another exciting and challenging year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The context triggered us to innovate which resulted in more possibilities and opportunities. We look forward to creating more growth in 2022. A heartfelt thank you to our owners, colleagues, investors, shareholders, and guests who have continued to support us throughout the journey so far” says the Group Global Chief Development Officer, Elie Younes.
 
 

 

