Radisson Hotel Group rebounds with 33 signings, 30 openings in 2021

Building on the success of the Group’s five-year expansion and transformation plan, Radisson Hotel Group is set for a rebound with the addition of 33 new hotel signings, translating close to 4,500 rooms across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolio just as it plans the opening of 30new properties during the year. The hotel group said it has achieved a strong start to 2021 and remains prudently optimistic about business recovery going into the second half of the year.

Some of the 30 planned hotel openings are in popular holiday and destination locations such as Turkey, Dubai, Italy, France, UK and Poland. One of the most exciting new properties to discover is Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, a stunning premium lifestyle hotel located in Bodrum’s most tranquil and magnificent Aspat Bay on the Aegean coast. Destinations such as France, Switzerland, UK, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have proven popular among guests, with occupancy rates continuing to increase. The UK and France specifically have expe-rienced a strong increase in demand where the hotel group expanded its presence with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre in the historic city centre of this medieval city, and a new hotel from the group’s latest brand, Relais de Margaux, a member of Radisson Individuals in the famous Bordeaux wine region. Other additions to the Radisson Individuals portfolio include the River Ness Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals opening this summer in the Scottish town of Inverness.

According to the Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the hotel group, Elie Younes: “We are looking forward to an exciting summer. We have so far had a promising 2021 with continued growth in all our brands across both mature and emerging markets.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we will be opening another 20 hotels in popular destinations across EMEA.

‘‘I personally thank everyone for trusting Radisson Hotel Group throughout the past 18 months, in particular our valued employees who have shown true dedication and commitment when faced with adversity. We are equally grateful to our partners and shareholders for their continued support.”

Since the start of 2021, Radisson Hotel Group has signed over 33 hotels in EMEA to include new properties in popular destinations such as Athens (Greece), Sicily (Italy), Piedmont (Italy), as well as Tbilisi (Georgia) with The Telegraph Tbilisi, A Radisson Collection Hotel. In Italy, Radisson Hotel Group recently announced the doubling of its portfolio with the signing of seven new hotels in tier one locations, such as Milan, Venice, Florence, Sicily, and Naples. These new hotels include two premium lifestyle Radisson Collection hotels in Milan and Venice, Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring.

