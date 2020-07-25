Radisson Hotel Group to add 10 hotels annually to its Africa portfolio, Rankoussi

Ramsay Rankoussi, who recently was appointed as the head of development, Africa region by Radisson Hotel Group spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his plans for expanding the group’s presence in the region

Attraction for Radisson Hotel Group Ramsay

Rankoussi, with over a decade experience as an hotelier in Africa and Middle East market, joined Radisson Hotel Group in 2014 from Millennium Hotels, with the move influenced by what he described as the entrepreneurial culture of the group. ‘‘Radisson Hotel Group has an entrepreneurial culture, which is difficult to find among large corporations such as ours. Yet our culture promotes a constant desire to innovate, think differently and act rapidly. Those are the key fundamentals that I felt aligned with my personality, but also the opportunity was the right one. ‘‘When I joined the group, their presence across the region was still minimal. During my tenure we have positively experienced tremendous growth, which I wanted to be part of and directly contribute to. The group was also in transformation, and witnessing those changes has been and remains a personal growth opportunity. Global vision As one of the world leading hospitality brands, Rankoussi said the global vision of the group is to be among the top three rated brands in the world. ‘‘We have a global vision, which is to be one of the top three hotel companies in the world. This is not measured in numbers but in the quality of our services, the performance of our hotels, as well as the desire to work with and within our group. ‘‘Looking at this ambition, I believe it is easily achievable, but I would like to believe we can also reach the same success in growth, as our aim is to reach new milestones.’’

Sights on 150 hotels mark in the next

five years Coming down to Africa, which is presently being overseen by him, he said that the vision is to have 150 hotels in the next five years, with 10 hotels added to the group’s portfolio every year as it total hotels holding in the continent is presently 100. ‘‘For Africa, we have set the target of reaching 150 hotels within the next five years, and this is certainly the objective that now drives our focus across the continent. Today we are almost at the first milestone of 100 hotels, which translates into an annual objective of 10 additional hotels a year. This is a realistic target given the size of the region, but also demonstrates our focus on quality and on securing the right opportunities in the right locations, and with the right partners. ‘‘Our growth journey is the sum of many achievements. The relevance of our brands, along with tailored development s o – lut i o n s , have been key in- gredients of our success, and we believe future investors can equally leverage on the competitive advantage our brands provide with a lower cost of development and a faster time to completion.’’

Diversify our portfolio

One of the keys to attaining this 150 hotels mark, according to Rankoussi, is the diversification of the offerings of the group, by ensuring that its various brands are dotted across the landscape of the continent. ‘‘We also wish to diversify our portfolio across all segments, covering every type from resorts to urban hotels, as well as serviced apartments and boutique hotels. We’re witnessing tremendous growth and potential in serviced apartments as well as upscale properties, which we are responding to with our core Radisson brand.’’

Dealing with stiff competition

Achieving the target of 10 additional hotels yearly is certainly not an easy task to attain due to many factors in the market place, one of which is the stiff competition, with many brands in the running. ‘‘We are conscious of the contest that is developing between hotel chains across the continent, but most involve acquisitions rather than organic growth. Our recognition in the market, coupled with our tailored strategy for Africa, will continue to demonstrate our strength in growing through relationships and partnerships. ‘‘We will continue to focus on remaining relevant to our owners as we move forward.’’

Like this: Like Loading...