Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank swells choice offerings

Radisson Hotel Group has continued with the expansion of its Africa’s portfolio with the recent opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. It is the first Radisson RED Hotel in South Africa’s Gauteng province and only the second to hit African soil following the first opened in Cape Town in 2017, at Oxford Parks. Book our new Rosebank hotel | Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank Explore South Africa’s Gauteng province while staying at our chic hotel in Johannesburg Rosebank. Located in South Africa’s cosmopolitan financial hub, Johannesburg, the hotel is nestled in one of its trendiest business nodes, the leafy Rosebank, and is just a few minutes’ walk from the Gautrain station and the high-end retail and shopping precinct, which includes Rosebank Mall.

Featuring 222 standard rooms and suites, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is a bold and trendy addition to Rosebank, inspired by local art, music, fashion, and people. The hotel brings to life Radisson RED’s bold brand ethos with its eclectic art and the colorful accents of its interior design, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays which will rotate every six months, and high-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room. Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, Tim Cordon, says: “We are delighted to debut Radisson RED in Johannesburg, a city that perfectly suits every aspect of this brand as they both have a distinctly infectious energy and honor the city’s locals by celebrating their unique art, fashion and music.

South Africa remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa, and we are proud that this hotel opening brings our South African portfolio to 14 hotels in operation and two under development. It is an honor, in less than a year, to introduce our second hotel addition in the country and boost job creation, especially during this current time.”

It also boasts a trendy Rooftop Bar & Terrace where guests can take a dip in the rooftop swimming pool and enjoy exclusive DJ sets, cocktails and delicious food – all with an unmatched, panoramic view of the city. Guests can also indulge in the hotel’s vibrant culinary offerings such as the all-day dining OUI Bar + KTCHN, which is easily accessible from Rosebank’s main road and where Lead Kitchen Executive, Chef Genghis San, brings Johannesburg’s melting pot of cultures to life with menus that combine mealtime favourites and unexpected delights.

Like this: Like Loading...