Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank swells choice offerings

Radisson Hotel Group has continued with the expansion of its Africa’s portfolio with the recent opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. It is the first Radisson RED Hotel in South Africa’s Gauteng province and only the second to hit African soil following the first opened in Cape Town in 2017, at Oxford Parks. Book our new Rosebank hotel | Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank Explore South Africa’s Gauteng province while staying at our chic hotel in Johannesburg Rosebank. Located in South Africa’s cosmopolitan financial hub, Johannesburg, the hotel is nestled in one of its trendiest business nodes, the leafy Rosebank, and is just a few minutes’ walk from the Gautrain station and the high-end retail and shopping precinct, which includes Rosebank Mall.

Featuring 222 standard rooms and suites, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is a bold and trendy addition to Rosebank, inspired by local art, music, fashion, and people. The hotel brings to life Radisson RED’s bold brand ethos with its eclectic art and the colorful accents of its interior design, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays which will rotate every six months, and high-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room. Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, Tim Cordon, says: “We are delighted to debut Radisson RED in Johannesburg, a city that perfectly suits every aspect of this brand as they both have a distinctly infectious energy and honor the city’s locals by celebrating their unique art, fashion and music.

South Africa remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa, and we are proud that this hotel opening brings our South African portfolio to 14 hotels in operation and two under development. It is an honor, in less than a year, to introduce our second hotel addition in the country and boost job creation, especially during this current time.”

It also boasts a trendy Rooftop Bar & Terrace where guests can take a dip in the rooftop swimming pool and enjoy exclusive DJ sets, cocktails and delicious food – all with an unmatched, panoramic view of the city. Guests can also indulge in the hotel’s vibrant culinary offerings such as the all-day dining OUI Bar + KTCHN, which is easily accessible from Rosebank’s main road and where Lead Kitchen Executive, Chef Genghis San, brings Johannesburg’s melting pot of cultures to life with menus that combine mealtime favourites and unexpected delights.

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR DG, Kanigwa, commends FG on introduction of tourism in secondary schools

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has commended the Federal Government for its introduction of tourism in the curriculum of secondary schools in the country. This is even as he spoke on the importance and benefits of tourism to the country if properly developed and […]
Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange scores big against Seychelles’ govt

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

It was a well deserved victory for Seychelles former Minister of Tourism, Alain St.Ange, as it country’s highest court has granted him improved monetary compensation following his suit challenging Seychelles’ government under former president Danny Faure, withdrawal of backing for his candidature for the post of the secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism […]
Travel & Tourism

Marriott hotels in Nigeria get new cluster general manager

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

A new Cluster General Manager, Rex A.G Nijhof, has been named for the three Marriott International properties in Nigeria; Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene. He takes over from the former general manager, Barry Curran. Nijhof is said to possess vast wealth of experience in the hospitality sector, […]

