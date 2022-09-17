Radisson redesigns hybrid office, meetings concept

Radisson Hotel Group has redesigned the ‘hybrid office’ concept in a realignment of its meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) for business travellers and event planners across board. The hotel group has noted that the ‘modern office’ has been redefined globally to incorporate the flexibility to work from home; working from a space that offers the comfort of home but with state-of-the-art facilities and high-level business support, or a blend of both. As a result of this, Radisson Hotel Group is proud to speak about its value added and how businesses and individuals can best benefit from this new offer.

Radisson consequently created the Hybrid Room concept, which brings together the facilities of a modern office with the comfort of a contemporary hotel room. “So, if an executive is traveling for business, he or she will have everything they need in one space – free, fast, and secure Wi-Fi connection, excellent video conferencing capabilities, a printing service, HDMI and portable USB hub, charger, and adapters, and a portable Bluetooth loudspeaker (on demand),” says Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East and Africa of Radisson Hotel Group.

“As business returns to the ‘new norm’ and meetings, conferences and events recommence, companies and brands are once again gathering in person, but with the need to incorporate digital connectivity as they have realized the value – and cost savings – of being able to connect locally and globally in one space, at the same time,” says Cordon.

He further stated that: “This means having meetings facilities that cater to this hybrid meeting demand, as well as accommodation facilities that meet this need.” Hotel group has always prided itself on the exceptional quality of its hotels’ meeting and conferencing facilities, many of which are now amplified with state-of-the-art technology to ensure seamless digital meeting and conferencing experiences. Radisson’s partnership with leading digital conferencing platform Zoom, is another way in which the brand is continually innovating to enhance its business guest experiences.

“This partnership affords our business guests the best possible streaming communications experience – from wireless presenting and one-click sharing, to intuitive presenting with fewer touchpoints,” says Cordon. “And with security always being a top-ofmind priority, there are also robust security settings in place to ensure disruption-free meetings,” added Cordon. Globally, Radisson has hosted events for guests from diverse sectors, from financial and healthcare to automotive, sports, and entertainment. According to him; “We recognise the importance of each sector in our social, financial, and cultural economies, so we place great emphasis on delivering meetings, events, and conferencing experiences that align with each industry’s needs and expectations.”

For travelling sports teams, for example, the Radisson Hotel Group is the first and only hotel company to offer a designation for sports groups, with skills attuned to this specialty market. “Our Sports Approved Programme is supportive of the needs of athletes,” says Cordon, “with services designed to allow a travelling sports team to rest, regroup, and recharge while staying focused on their goals. We even share a ‘sports group resume’ with our staff, so they are equipped to look after the sports team’s specific needs,” he noted. Across the Radisson’s portfolio of hotels, there is a selection of larger venues that can host congresses, exhibitions, conferences, and big product launches. Radisson appoints a single point of contact for event organizers, to streamline the planning, management, and execution of events at the venues.

There is also access to business centres, unique catering solutions, and on-site visa assistance. The healthcare sector has specific ethical and regulatory requirements that govern the industry, and the Radisson ensures that its teams are equipped with the knowledge and understanding of all applicable regulatory codes. “Our healthcare solutions are designed to save healthcare guests time and money, and deliver operational excellence while being part of their company’s risk management solution,” says Cordon. “Compliance is vital in the healthcare sector, so the Radisson supports a rigorous review process of its key healthcare venues to ensure compliance with specific requirements, and uses tools to maximize the approval process, saving time with site inspections.”

