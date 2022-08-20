Sports

Rage on the Red Sea: Joshua in tough battle to reclaim Heavyweight World titles from Usyk

England-born Nigeria boxer, Anthony Joshua, will be facing a huge task to regain his world titles in a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The fighter himself called Saturday’s world heavyweight showdown a “must-win” as he looks to reclaim the world titles he lost to the Ukrainian in their first fight last September. Speaking during the pre-fight media conference, the 32-year-old Brit says he is mentally prepared to avenge the unanimous decision loss at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the Ukrainian captured the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF world heavyweight titles.

It was just the third fight in the weight class for the Ukrainian, having jumped up a division after becoming undisputed world cruiserweight champion in 2018. Since then the southpaw has been back in Ukraine fighting against the Russian invasion as part of the country’s territorial defence forces, but left in March to train for the Joshua rematch.

It is the second time Joshua has fought in Saudi Arabia after the 2019 victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, where he recaptured his titles after losing them to the Mexican-American in New York earlier that year in his first professional defeat. As well as the three world titles, Joshua and Usyk will also fight for the Ring Magazine belt after Tyson Fury vacated it last week. Speaking about the retirement of Fury, Joshua took a jibe against the Gypsy King who call time on his professional career on his 34th birthday, claiming he will use the defeat of Usyk to bring him out. Joshua has claimed that he will lure Tyson Fury out of retirement if he reclaims the world heavyweight title on Saturday.

At a media call for his rematch earlier this week, AJ was asked about old rival Tyson Fury’s decision to call time on his professional career. Asked whether a win over Usyk could be the catalyst that leads to the Gypsy King’s return to the boxing ring, Joshua was confident. ‘Yeah I can bring out of retirement 100%. I think he’ll bring himself out of retirement.’

Joshua said. The former world heavyweight champion further stated that he believes that Fury’s retirement from the sport will be short-lived as ‘there’s not much else [for him] to do’. ‘There’s nothing for him to do, I think he’s not thought of his life after boxing so I think he’s pretty bored. You end up getting a dog, getting a Ferrari to keep yourself busy.’ ‘There’s not much else to do expect for walk your dog now so yeah I think he will come out of retirement soon.’ He added.

 

