Rage over obnoxious widowhood practice

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Recently, the social media was saturated with story of a 34-year-old widow, Chioma Asomugha, from Ubahuekwem, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, who was told she would drink water used in bathing her late husband’s corpse, as a way of proving her innocence that she had no hand in the death of her husband, according to the culture of the community. The story drew wide condemnation because such practice was perceived to be wicked and barbaric, having been abolished in Igbo land, following the advent of Christianity.

Chioma had raised the alarm that her brotherin- law, Charles, insisted that she must drink the water used in bathing her dead husband’s corpse. According to her, Charles stressed that drinking the water would prove that Chioma was not responsible for her husband’s death.

The widow, however, refused to take the oath. Chioma said that she lived peacefully with her late husband in Lagos State, where they resided before his death. She reported the matter to her Oraifite people, inEkwusigoLocalGovernmentArea of Anambra State, as well as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Anambra, headed by Laura Ugwuanyi, with a view to resolving the matter. Ugwuanyi confirmed that the widow brought such a report, adding that an earlier effort made by the organisation to settle the matter was not successful.

According to her, the Asomugha family members were not cooperating; “But I heard that the matter was later put aside, and the burial of late Asomugha was held successfully,” she said. The Anambra State Commissioner for Social Welfare, WomenandChildren’sAffairs, LadyNdidi Mezue, and herInformation and Public Enlightenmentcounterpart, C’DonAdinuba, havealsointervenedinthecase. Thetwogovernmentofficials, on their arrivalto Ihiala community, the familyhouse of the Asomughas, summonedthewarring groups with a view to reaching a peace accord. After narrating her own side of the story, Chioma, a mother of four, begged the visitors to come to her rescue, especially as she was pushed out of her matrimonial home. The deceased’s elder brother, Friday Asomugha, explainedthat the familyneitherforcedChiomatodrinkthecorpsewater, asclaimed, nor mandated her to indulge in any other archaic practice.

Friday said: “The comment was made out of anger. Nobody meant to force her to drink water used to bathe her husband’s corpse. What happened was that our late brother’s wife came back home without the deceased’s children. So, we told her that it was wrong that she came for the burial of our brother without the children of the deceased participating in the burial. This led to angry outbursts and hot exchanges, during which one of our relations told her that her action was suspicious.” After listening to both parties, Commissioner Mezue pleaded with the family to find a place in their hearts to forgive one another. The Commissioner said: “I was taken aback when I read the report on the social media that such a thing happened. I was even more disturbed when the news was circulated with my personal picture. I said I must see the end of this.

I said I must follow this matter up, because it is barbaric and inhuman. My plea is that whatever led to such outdated practice being mentioned in the first place, no matter the circumstances, should be settled amicably.“ Adinuba, who incidentally is from the community, pleaded with the Asomugha family to desist fromanyactcapable of soiling theimageof the family, thecommunity and AnambraState. Heurged the family to make peace in order to attract prosperity. The President General of Ezike Chima Peoples Assembly, (kindred meeting), in Ubahuekwem, Ihiala, Ossy Agums, who said the burial of late Asomugha was done without hitches or archaic practice, and in full participation of the Chioma, promised the commissioners that he would personally ensure that there would be no further trouble.

