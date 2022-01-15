Arts & Entertainments

Rahama Sadau joins The Men’s Club cast

Rahama Sadau and Kadaria Ahmed have been announced as the newest addition for the upcoming season of The Men’s Club (TMC), the Nigerian web series. They will join other cast that include Pere Egbi, former Big Brother Naija housemate, who replaces Ayoola Ayolola, who had played the role of Aminu Garba since 2018, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim Effiong, Sharon Ooja, and Shafy Bello. Tola Odunsi, the director of TMC, announced the inclusion of the pair via his Instagram page. Odunsi also expressed his delight over the roles they will be playing in the forthcoming season of the film. “Finally get to work with my home girl, Rahama Sadau, on this one,” he wrote.

“Working with the amazing Kadaria Ahmed was one of my favourite things about making TMC series #tmcnewchapter. She is so witty (jeez like we had laughs for days) and extremely professional. I thoroughly enjoyed our one on one session on how to execute the scenes and she always contributed brilliantly. Lastly, the camera loves her.” The Men’s Club is a web series that revolves around four male main characters, how they relate with their partners, and the ordeal they face in their everyday lives.

 

