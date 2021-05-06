Sports

Raheem Sterling racially abused online 48 hours after social media boycott

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Raheem Sterling has been racially abused online less than 48 hours after football’s social media boycott ended.
The abuse on Instagram was flagged up after his club, Manchester City, made it to their first Champions League final on Tuesday night, reports The Associated Press.
“The racist abuse sent to Raheem Sterling is unacceptable and we do not want it on Instagram,” said a statement from Facebook, which owns Instagram.
“We have removed the comment and taken action against the account that posted it.
“As part of our ongoing work in this space, we’ll soon be rolling out new tools to help prevent people seeing abusive messages from strangers.
“No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we’re committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse.”
Sterling is one of many players who have previously received racist messages online.
English football staged a four-day silence to protest at online abuse and discrimination, and what some say is the lack of tough measures by social media firms.
Clubs switched off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, with the boycott ending on Monday night.
Rabbi Matondo, on loan at Stoke, was also abused in recent days, and tweeted: “Good to see the boycott changed nothing @instagram”.
A Stoke spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the disgusting racial abuse Rabbi Matondo received on social media overnight and will do everything we can to help the authorities bring the perpetrator to justice.
“We will not tolerate behaviour of this nature – there is no place in society for it and we will be reporting the offending post in line with the agreed procedure the EFL has in place.”
Swansea City players were also targeted by abuse during the boycott itself, with police investigating the source.
A Professional Footballers’ Association study, published last October, examined posts directed at 44 players and found more than 3,000 abusive messages on Twitter – 50% of them aimed at Sterling, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Wilfried Zaha.
At the time, Sterling said: “I don’t know how many times I need to say this, but football and the social media platforms need to step up, show real leadership and take proper action in tackling online abuse.
“The technology is there to make a difference, but I’m increasingly questioning if there is the will.”
Campaign group Kick It Out has four demands to try to clamp down on the abuse.
They include account verification to deter people from writing hateful comments while anonymous, tougher punishments, and the fast-tracking of an Online Harms Bill through parliament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]
Sports

FIFA Seat: Ogba congratulates Amaju Pinnick

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba, has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision making organ in world football.   Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all […]
Sports

Europa Cup: Ighalo set to shoot down Lask

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has retained his starting position as Manchester United take on LASK in a Europa Cup round of 16 clash at Old Trafford today. Ighalo ended the 2019-2020 season without opening his goalscoring account for Manchester United in the English Premier League mainly due to the fact that he was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica