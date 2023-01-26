Metro & Crime

Raheem's Murder Trial: Husband, sister to testify today

Barring any last-minute change, Justice Ibironke Harrison of the High Court of Lagos State, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), will today, entertain further eyewitness accounts as to the circumstances of the alleged killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi. To step into the witness box as third and fourth prosecution witnesses, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, are the deceased’s husband, Gbenga Raheem, and her sister.

The judge arrived at the date, yesterday, after the conclusion of the testimonies of the first two prosecution witnesses, Mr. Matthew Ameh and Mr. Fiyegha Ebimine – both Police Inspectors. It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had on January 16, 2023, commenced Vandi’s prosecution for the alleged murder, with the state’s Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, arraigning Vandi on a count charge of murder. Specifically, the charge dated December 28, 2022, and marked LD/20598c/22, alleged that Vandi killed Raheem, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge reads: “ASP Vandi, on the 25th of December 2022, at Ajah roundabout, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, in the Lagos Ju-dicial Division, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem (F) by shooting her in the chest.” But Vandi pleaded not guilty to the charge. At the resumption of proceedings, Vandi’s lawyer, Adetokunbo Odutola, completed his cross-examination of Inspector Ameh, which he began on January 16. Ameh affirmed his earlier testimony that on the day and at the scene of the killing, he heard “a noise” indicating that Mrs. Raheem had been shot. In responding to the question posed by Odutola, the witness revealed that the noise he referenced in his statement could not have been anything else but a gunshot sound. “When you hear the sound of a banger, it is different from a gunshot sound. A tyre burst sound is different from a gunshot sound,” Ameh added.

Upon entering the witness stand, Ebimine was led in evidence by Onigbanjo. He confirmed Ameh’s testimony that they were in a three-man team led by Vandi on the day of the shooting. He further corroborated Ameh’s account of the shooting, saying he also heard the “noise” shortly af- ter the deceased and her husband slowly drove past him and Ameh in a Toyota Venza. Ebimine said: “One woman was in the passenger seat, and a man was driving. I flagged the vehicle down. It didn’t stop. They passed me. I wondered why. He was not speeding. Ameh also flagged him down, but he didn’t stop,” Shortly after, according to Ebimine, “I heard a gunshot from the back.

I asked Ameh, ‘What is going on?”‘ The witness further informed the judge that afterward, a crowd gathered and swooped on Vandi, brought him out of a Korope (commercial minibus) where he hid, and put him in the deceased’s car. “I was trying to find out what was going on. I called Vandi on the phone to find out. I said, ‘Oga, what happened?’ He said, ‘wait.’,” Ebimine said. Ebimine testified that Vandi’s response was the same when he called him again some minutes later. Responding to questions from Onigbanjo, the witness said the Venza posed no threat to him or the public when it drove past.

 

