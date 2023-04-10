Rahm claims second Major with Masters triumph

Jon Rahm delivered tension-packed clutch shots down the stretch on Sunday to win the Masters, capturing his second major title to reclaim the world No 1 ranking.

The 28-year-old Spaniard held firm when 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka fell apart, playing iron-solid and mistake-free golf until the final hole to methodically fend off Koepka and Phil Mickelson, foiled in his bid at age 52 for a seventh major victory.

Rahm fired a three-under par 69 to finish 72 holes at Augusta National on 12-under 276 to defeat Koepka and Mickelson by four strokes.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and Russell Henley were in an all-American pack sharing fourth on 281.

Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion, won the green jacket and took a record top prize of $3.24 million from a record $18 million purse.

Ten-under and two ahead of Mickelson as he began the back nine, Rahm never faltered, producing precision shot-making on a bogey-free back nine.

Rahm chipped to five feet to set up a birdie at the par-5 13th and landed his approach to four feet ahead of a birdie at 14 then parred his way in, the only sign of championship pressure being a poor tee shot at 18, where he still rescued par, then thrust his arms into the air to celebrate.

Rahm, with three other PGA Tour triumphs this year, won on what would have been the 66th birthday of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, who won the Masters 40 years ago.

“I’d like to think he’s up there watching and pulling for me,” Rahm said before the final round. “If there’s somebody who would have enough charisma to give me any help, it would be him.”

Rahm achieved what he called a “true honour” in becoming the fourth Spaniard to grab the green jacket after Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal – Olazabal greeting Rahm just off the 18th green to congratulate his countryman.

Rahm, ranked third, overtook 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler as world No 1 with the triumph after the American shared 10th on 284.

Koepka had a four-stroke overnight lead but struggled from the restart of the third round, going 6-over in a 19-hole stretch without a birdie as Rahm charged.

Rahm, two back after 54 holes, sank a 10-foot birdie putt at the third, seized the lead after Koepka made bogeys at the par-3 fourth and sixth, then birdied the par-5 eighth and made a bogey at nine to reach the turn at 10-under.

The greatest last-round Masters comeback to win was eight strokes by Jack Burke in 1956, but several players tried in vain to shatter that mark.

Six-time major winner and three-time Masters champion Mickelson, the oldest major winner at age 50 at the 2021 PGA Championship, birdied five of the last seven holes to shoot 65 – the lowest Masters round ever for a player over 50.

Mickelson had begun the last round 10 off Koepka’s pace, giving him a chance to match the greatest last-round comeback in major history – Paul Lawrie’s 1999 British Open rally from 10 adrift.

But the US left-hander settled for being the oldest player to finish in the top-five at a Masters, beating a mark set by Jimmy Demaret at age 51.

Three-time major winner Spieth, who also began the round 10 off the pace, birdied 14 and 17 but a closing bogey doomed his title bid.

Reed, Koepka and Mickelson gave Saudi-backed upstart series LIV Golf three top contenders.

They were among top PGA Tour stars lured last year with record $25 million purses from 54-hole events, sparking the PGA to ban LIV players from its tournaments even as majors allow LIV golfers to compete.

Koepka, coming off a LIV Golf victory last week in Orlando, won all three prior times he led a major after 54 holes.

INJURED TIGER WITHDRAWS

Tiger Woods, limping on a soggy layout on Saturday, withdrew on Sunday from the Masters with a foot injury.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods tweeted.

The 15-time major winner, still nagged by severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash, withdrew from his Bahamas invitational last December with the foot injury.

*Courtesy: AFP

