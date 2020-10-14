RAI Global Trust Foundation empowers youths in Ejigbo, Osun

Service to humanity is a calling limited to people with compassion, empathy and benevolence. All over the world, it is obvious that government employ a little fraction of the populace while others thrive through empowerment and skill aquistion. This in turn largely improves the economy of the state through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria has over 37.07 million MSMEs and they account for more than 84% of total jobs in the country. The ministry also has it that the MSMEs in Nigeria account for about 48.55 of the GDP and 7.275 of goods and services exported out of the country. There is no doubt about the fact that the enormous youthful population of Nigeria is the major influencer of the growth of MSMEs. They are mostly owned and managed by sole proprietors who are responsible for innovation and competition in many economic sectors.

The benefits of empowerment programmes are however not far fetched.

These include poverty eradication, improved standard of education, good governance, crime reduction and national security, employment creation amongst others.

It is on the heels of the benefits of empowerment programmes that Richard Adekola Idowu Global Trust Foundation also popularly known as RAI Global Trust Foundation launched an empowerment programme on October 5th, 2020 in Ejigbo local government, Osun State.

Not only was the empowerment programme launched in Ejigbo central, it was also extended to nearby villages such as Ife Odan, Songbe, Masifa, Ogunro and Ilawo, all within the local government.

All funded by the president, a total number of 55 persons will benefit from the programme. Notable among the vocation offered with numbers of beneficiaries are, 15 hair dressers, 3 barbers, 13 cloth trading businesses, 3 shoe making, 10 cake baking and decoration and 11 soap making business.

The President and Founder of the organisation, Dr. Richard Adekola Idowu who was ably represented by a consultant to the foundation, Afeez Lawal, expressed delight at the launch of the empowerment programme. He noted that the programme would not have seen the light of the day without the unflinching support of the immediate Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam, whose legislative, charitable and humanitarian legacies can be felt across the length and breadth of the state. He also disclosed that the skill acquisition which will be adequately funded by the Foundation will elapse after six months.

” It is a rare privilege to oversee the launching of this project on behalf of the president and founder of RAI Global Trust Foundation.

It is worthy to point out that one of our leaders and pillar of support, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam, The immediate Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, made frantic efforts to make the empowerment programme come into fruition. We are grateful to him for his legacies and antecedents in governance are worthy of emulation.

However, the duration for learning the skills is six months and after completeion, the foundation will adequately equip the trainees “, he said.

Speaking with one of the beneficiaries from Ife Odan who goes by the name Adeniyi Adefisola, he expressed excitement at the opportunuty presented to him to acquire the vocational skills. Having showered praises and prayers on the President of the foundation, he however pleaded with the foundation to do more.

” I am Adeniyi Adefisola and I am glad that I am part of those who will benefit from the skill acquisition programme. I give kudos to the president because what he has done for me is unexpected and surprising, he should keep it up. May God continue to shower his blessings on the President, mah he continue to prosper by God’s grace. I will also like to beg the President to extend the programme to other areas so that people will have their daily bread through the skills learnt “, he said.

