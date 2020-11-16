Rail project: Amaechi, DG BPP sued over due process

Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Director- General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, have been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over alleged flagrant violation of the Public Procurement Act in the award of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Port Harcourt- Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway line.

According to the suit, the minister and BPP DG were flagrantly in contravention of the provisions of Sections 16 and 40 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 which is punishable by imprisonment.

In the suit, dated October 28, 2020, the plaintiff, Insight Dynamic Resources Limited, is praying the court for an order of to compel the Federal Government, the 3rd defendant in the matter, to initiate the Judicial process against the minister and BPP DG for contravening the provisions of the Public Procurement Act as stipulated by the provision of Section 58 (5) (a) of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

In the suit filed on behalf of the firm through its counsel, Baba Hussaini Bagudu, the plaintiff prayed the court to set aside the contractual agreement Federal Government and the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port Harcourt- Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway.

He prayed the court to determine whether the Honourable Minister of Transportation request for Letter OF NO OBJECTION from Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement in favour of CCECC for the Contract of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Port Harcourt- Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with New branch line and Transhipment facilities solely on the bidding of the Instant Company devoid of consideration of other interested ,willing and capable Companies who had showed interest for the said contract (visa- viz denning all other Companies fair ground to compete for the said contract) not contravene the spirit and provision of Section 16 and 40 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

He also wants the court to determine whether the Due process Certificate of No Objection issued by the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement to CCECC NIGERIA LIMITED in respect of the contract of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow- Gauge Railway with New Branch Lines and transhipment facilities, having the full Knowledge that the said request of the said letter from the Honourable Minister of Transportation without adhering or observing the Due process of law as enshrined in Public Procurement Act, Particularly Section 16 and 40 of the Instant law, valid in line with the spirit and intent of the above provisions.

The court was equally asked whether the Federal Executive Council of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can rely on a Certificate of No Objection issued in favour of CCECC NIGERIA LIMITED who was solely granted bidding in respect of the Contract of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port Harcourt- Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow-Gauge Railway with New Branch Lines and transhipment facilities, not an abuse and flagrant disregard of the due process of law as contained in Sections 16 and 40 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...