Rail projects: Reps suspend probe for one week

Lawmakers accuse Amaechi of falsehood

The House of Representatives committee on treaties, agreements and loans investigating loans obtained by the Federal Government from China for railway projects in the country has suspended sitting for a week. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), who announced this yesterday, said they needed time to study the documents submitted by various MDAs.

In his remarks before adjoining, Ossai said: “On Monday, we requested a lot to come before us. The honourable minister of police affairs submitted his on Monday. And those documents got to me this morning (Tuesday) and also got to my colleagues this morning.

“The honourable minister of FCT submitted this morning (Tuesday). It got to us this morning. Also, other agencies that are here. “Honourable colleagues, you are aware that I am the chairman of this committee and I will not ambush my colleagues in terms of when documents are submitted to them, because we need to digest most of these documents clause by clause. “Also, there is an important office in this country, which is part and parcel of the negotiating team; that is the Ministry of Justice. Ministry of Justice has been reached.

They need to be part and parcel of this because of the revelation that are coming out now on most of these clauses and these articles we have seen embedded in the documents. “We also need the Ministry of Justice to be able to interface with them. More importantly, we also need the minister of finance, who signed most of these agreements with other countries, to be here. Also, the DG of DMO is supposed to be here. “We cannot interrogate other agencies without these bodies being around and coupled with the fact that these documents just arrived.” Meanwhile, a member of the panel told reporters in confidence that it may call for the prosecution of the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, for allegedly lying on oath.

Amaechi is, however, expected next Tuesday to defend himself before the committee against the allegations. According to the member, while the minister told the committee on Monday that 20,000 Nigerians were employed in the Lagos- Ibadan rail project, only 14,273 have actually been engaged.

He said the committee discovered from the documents submitted by the Ministry of Transportation that only 14,273 Nigerians have been engaged for the project. He said contrary to the minister’s submission, there are 596 Chinese personnel occupying over 40 per cent of positions such as civil engineers, senior technical officers and technicians.

The committee also accused the minister of failing to submit some of the documents demanded from him. The documents include: Copy of addendum No.2 in respect of the Nigerian Railway modernization project dated 28th August, 2012. Also missing from the list of documents expected from the minister is the “schedule showing payments made thus far on the commercial agreements being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and soft copy of China-linked project agreements being handled by the ministry, as well as certificate of interim claim from the contractors.

Meanwhile, the House committee on treaties, agreements and protocols investigating $500 million loan obtained by the Federal Government from China for railway projects has adjourned proceedings for one week. The lawmaker also said the suspension of the investigation was occasioned by attempts by some interested stakeholders to influence and dictate the process and outcome of the exercise. He revealed that the chairman has been under intense pressure from different angles to “apply brakes on the investigation.” The lawmaker, however, declined to name those mounting pressure on the committee.

He said: “Although, the chairman has given you reasons why we had to adjourn for one week before continuing with the investigation, but the fact of the matter is that he is under intense pressure by some interested parties to either end this probe or apply some brakes. “So many people are not comfortable with the revelations coming out of the investigation. And I can assure you there are more damaging discoveries, which this committee has made from the memoranda submitted by the MDAs,” he stated.

