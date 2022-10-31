nrc Nigerian Railway Corporation
Business

Railway Corporation rakes N2.07bn revenue from passengers Q1,2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Railway Corporation rakes N2.07bn revenue from passengers Q1,2022

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N2.07 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2022  from passengers, National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) railway data revealed.

The data, which was released on Monday, showed the figure was higher by 132.82% relative to N892.46 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Similarly, N71.76 million was collected in the first quarter of 2022 as revenue from goods/cargos, compared to N18.89 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other receipts grew by 619.34% in the first quarter of 2022, recorded at N57.92 million from N8.05 million in the first quarter of 2021. The number of passengers who made use of train services soared in first quarter of 2022, with 953,099 passengers travelled via train relative to 424,460 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2021, representing a growth rate of 124.54%.

In addition, 32,139 tons of goods were transported in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 9,071 tons reported in the first quarter of 2021, showing a growth rate of 254.30%.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Linda Ikeji felicitates with Fidelity Bank boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following her emergence as the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, accompanied by top female management staff, last week, received the Chief Executive Officer, LIB TV, Linda Ikeji, who paid a courtesy visit to the bank. The purpose of the visit was also to strengthen existing business relationship between Fidelity Bank and […]
Business

Future Africa Founder, Iyin Aboyeji on ‘The New Tycoons’ Forbes Africa cover

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Future Africa founder, Iyin Aboyeji is on the cover for Forbes Africa’s ‘The New Tycoons’ edition, as part of the magazine’s latest cover story featuring a trio of change-makers creating value in Nigeria’s new digital economy.   Aboyeji, alongside Fara Ashiru Jituboh and Obi Ozor, are three young innovators who are turning challenges into opportunities […]
Business

ICAO: How Africa’s aviation industry can grow

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Africa has 731 airports and 419 airlines with an aviation industry that supports around 6.9 million jobs and $80 billion in economic activity. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) equally alluded to the fact that the continent is set to become one of the fastest growing aviation regions in the next 20 years with an […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica