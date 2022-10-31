Railway Corporation rakes N2.07bn revenue from passengers Q1,2022

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N2.07 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2022 from passengers, National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) railway data revealed.

The data, which was released on Monday, showed the figure was higher by 132.82% relative to N892.46 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Similarly, N71.76 million was collected in the first quarter of 2022 as revenue from goods/cargos, compared to N18.89 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other receipts grew by 619.34% in the first quarter of 2022, recorded at N57.92 million from N8.05 million in the first quarter of 2021. The number of passengers who made use of train services soared in first quarter of 2022, with 953,099 passengers travelled via train relative to 424,460 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2021, representing a growth rate of 124.54%.

In addition, 32,139 tons of goods were transported in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 9,071 tons reported in the first quarter of 2021, showing a growth rate of 254.30%.

