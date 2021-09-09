News

Railway generates N2.1bn in six months –NBS

A total sum of N2.1 billion was generated as revenue from rail business in six months by Nigeria Railway, National Bureau of Statistics confirmed on its latest rail transport data. While the sum of N424.5 million was generated in the first quarter, a total of N565.4 million was realised in the second quarter. This is the highest amount raised since 2019, according to available data from the NBS. Compared to the amount realised in the same period of 2020, N1.079 billion was generated from passenger travel and cargo.

In the first half of 2019, passenger travel and cargo revenue of N1.2 billion was generated in Q1 and Q2. The figures suggest a new dawn for the Nigerian Railway Corporation after years of half dead business. According to the NBS, passenger traffic hit 989,845 in the first half of 2021. A breakdown shows 565,385 passengers travelled via rail in Q2, 108,238 passengers in Q1, while 42,782 tons of volume of goods/ cargo travelled via the rail system in Q2’21 as against 10,511 in Q1’21. But it is the lowest recorded since 2019, which is the available record on the NBS report.

This is a huge surge compared to the 788,512 recorded for passenger traffic and cargo in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Passenger traffic alone in the first half of 2020 was 782,4068, while the volume of goods/cargo that travelled was 27,175 tons in Q1 and Q2. In the first half of 2019, passenger and cargo traffic was 1,606,189. Passengers who used rails were 723,995 in the Q1, 748,345 in the Q2, while the volume of goods/cargo travelled via the rail system in Q1 was 54,099 tones and 79,750 in Q2.

