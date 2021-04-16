Railway: Importers to save N780bn on cargo evacuation

Movement of 15,000 containers monthly at the seaport will save importers N780 billion when the Apapa-Yaba standard gauge is completed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) this second quarter. It was gathered that the Apapa- Yaba standard gauge rail project will begin operations at the port before the end of the quarter in order to curb revenue losses by government and importers. Cargo evacuation from the port has been by road, while a few containers and imported vehicles are moved through the waterways with barges. Shippers Association Lagos State (SALS) said that importers lost N780 billion in 2020 over inability to access shipments at the ports. The association also explained that the inability to access the ports had affected imports and export of cargoes. President of the association, Jonathan Nicol, said in Lagos that most of the cargoes were perishable items. He said: “A lot of them were returned damaged. Some of the goods got spoilt before they could be shipped to their destinations.

Nicol noted that the association expected to receive around 500 containers daily, but gridlock on the port road had hampered trade facilitation and led to the cancellation of export. The Federal Government had blamed the delay in linking the final part of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to the seaport by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited as scheduled on disruption by trucks going in and exiting the port complex. The Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe,said that Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while on a routine tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project, had also said that the original blueprint for the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project was not adhered to by CCECC Nigeria Limited and consortium.

However, it was gathered that the Apapa-Yaba standard gauge rail was also expected to aid the evacuation of cargoes from the ports, facilitate export and reduce gridlock on port access roads. According to the Corporation’s Director of Operations, Niyi Alli, NRC is working closely with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on how to reduce inefficiencies at the port terminals. He noted that there were plans to ensure that trains leave the port an hour after arrival. Alli stressed that the standard guage would run alongside the existing narrow-gauge line that had been functional from the Lagos Port to the NRC terminal at Yaba, noting that the new project was being implemented by NRC and APM Terminals, one of the concessionaires of Lagos Port Complex in Apapa.

Three years after, government has been battling to link Lagos Port Complex with Lagos-Ibadan rail to ease transportation of goods. CCECC had complained that the construction process was an extremely tough nut to crack because of its dense underground pipelines, high underground water level, complex geological conditions and numerous ground constructions. It explained that with the successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line, the Lagos-Ibadan railway had been officially connected to the Apapa Port in Lagos.

The Apapa Port spur line of Lagos-Ibadan Railway starts from Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta and extends southward to Apapa Port, with a total length of 8.72 kilometres. The company explained that the project took nearly three years of unrelenting efforts and working round the clock. It added that the linking of the rail to the port was crucial and would enhance the import and export of goods. It stressed: “As a crucial channel linking the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan railway to the port, it has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods and now serves as a significant guarantee with regards to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the railway.”

