Railway Projects: Be grateful to Buhari, Amaechi tells Nigerians

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday said Nigerians should be grateful to President Muhammadu for embarking on ‘massive’ railway projects across the country. Amaechi, who disclosed this during the inauguration of Ogun State Mass Bus Transit System in Abeokuta, said Buhari, in spite of criticism on the huge borrowing, has been constructing railway since his administration came on board in 2015. According to him, Buhari’s tenacity in railway construction deserves commendation from Nigerians for him to do more. Amaechi also hinted that the construction of Lagos- Calabar rail line that would pass through Lekki Deep Seaport down to Epe township, would be completed and commissioned by September. The Minister stressed that, the government has continued to implement the rail line master plan project initiated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo regime. Amaechi said: “What you (Nigerians) owe us is not only gratitude, I know you won’t, some of you, but most of you will, if you are APC (members), what you owe us is the gratitude of the tenacity of the President, who despite the criticism of borrowing money is continuing to construct the railway, that is what you owe us.

 

