Railway Projects: Be grateful to Buhari, Amaechi tells Nigerians

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday said Nigerians should be grateful to President Muhammadu for embarking on ‘massive’ railway projects across the country. Amaechi, who disclosed this during the inauguration of Ogun State Mass Bus Transit System in Abeokuta, said Buhari, in spite of criticism on the huge borrowing, has been constructing railway since his administration came on board in 2015. According to him, Buhari’s tenacity in railway construction deserves commendation from Nigerians for him to do more. Amaechi also hinted that the construction of Lagos- Calabar rail line that would pass through Lekki Deep Seaport down to Epe township, would be completed and commissioned by September. The Minister stressed that, the government has continued to implement the rail line master plan project initiated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo regime. Amaechi said: “What you (Nigerians) owe us is not only gratitude, I know you won’t, some of you, but most of you will, if you are APC (members), what you owe us is the gratitude of the tenacity of the President, who despite the criticism of borrowing money is continuing to construct the railway, that is what you owe us.
Related Articles
Group launches governance innovation accelerator
An Abuja-based public strategy firm, Gatefield, yesterday announced its partnership with an American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab (MIT GOV/LAB), CC Hub, and the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services to launch the first governance innovation accelerator in Nigeria. This was announced in Abuja after a meeting with Ekiti State […]
Dangote, driver of industrialisation in Africa –MAN
…re-elects Mansur as President Given its massive investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, has been described as a pillar of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Speaking on the sideline of the just concluded 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the Director-General of the association, Mr. Segun […]
Repentant fraudster returns N4.5 million to victim
There was jubilation at Lord Chosen Charismatic, Revival Church, recently, when an internent fraudster, Mr Samson Obinali, testified that he restituted the sum of N4.5 million to US citizen, who he had duped in 2021. Obinali, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos State, explained that he could neither keep nor spend […]
