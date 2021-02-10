Metro & Crime

Rain destroys Benin’s 500-year-old Urokpota Hall

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

First rain of the year in Benin, Edo State has wreaked havoc on the ancient city.

 

The roof of the historical Urokpota Hall was blown off by wind which accompanied the Monday rain. The hall, currently serving as a Mobile Court for the state judiciary, was completely damaged. The incident occurred about 4pm while the hall was filled by men and women arrested for violating the COVID-19 safety rules.

 

The hall was built during the reign of Oba Ozolua in the 15th Century but was redesigned in 1906 for coronation activities of a monarch for the ancient city.

 

The hall was gutted by fire last year, which damaged the front of the ancient building. A security agent, who does not want his name in print, said the hall was damaged by a rainstorm. He said: “We were here about 4pm when the rain started.

 

At first, nobody knew it was going to be that bad. But suddenly, it came with wind.

 

You know that the front view was already destroyed by fire last year, so it was this place that is left, the wind removed everything. However, we thank God that nobody died.

 

“More than 100 people were arrested for violating the COVID- 19 safety rules and were there. Thank God that nobody died here.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo women protest kidnapping, rape by herdsmen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Vehicular movements were yesterday temporarily halted on the ever-busy Uromi Road in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. The road connects travellers coming from the North to the East. Women, in their hundreds, blocked the road to protest against kidnapping, raping of girls and women and destruction of their crops in the farm […]
Metro & Crime

NULGE President, Khaleel, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel is dead. Comrade Khaleel who until his death was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was confirmed dead on Wednesday at the National Hospital Abuja, where he was rushed to after he […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti court sentences Assistant Commissioner of Police to life imprisonment for ‘working with kidnappers’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, has sentenced an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Okubo Aboye, to life imprisonment for buying stolen vehicle from kidnappers in the state. Aboye was sentenced to life imprisonment alongside his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi, on Monday. The court also sentenced seven others: Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica