An unexpected rain that came with thunder and lightning has disrupted voting in some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The rain, which came with thunder forced some voters who had been accredited to leave the queue for their respective homes, while some decided to hang around for the rain to stop.

Elections started late in some parts of the city, while some areas where elections started early had issues with the Bimodal Voter Verification System (BIVAS.).

