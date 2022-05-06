Education

Rain, technical glitches as 1.7m candidates commence 2022 UTME

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide on Friday, amidst some challenges including technical glitches, disruption of power and in some locations, a heavy down pour which hindered some candidates from accessing their examination centres on time.

The examination, which had over 1.7 million registered candidates for this year, is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for candidates seeking admission into various tertiary institutions across the country.

In some of the centres monitored by our correspondent in Abuja, candidates for the 8 a.m. examination who were unable to beat the time as a result of the rain in the morning, were unfortunately barred from sitting for the examinations despite their pleas.

Some other students, who were able to sit for the examination, however, raised concerns over some technical glitches which they described as frustrating before they were finally resolved.

Audu Emmanuel, who expressed worry over his performance as a result of consistent disruption of power at the Global Distance Learning Centre located in the Central Buisness District (CBD), appealed to JAMB to find a way to compensate candidates who face such challenges while sitting for their examination

“I answered the questions to the best of my ability but I think the constant shutdown of computers as a result of power that was not stable greatly affected my performance. I think JAMB can do better, maybe by extending time given since the problem was not caused by candidates.”

Also speaking, Aisha Yakubu, who told newsmen her computer shut down thrice as a result of the power and technical glitches, was, however, fortunate to have completed and submitted on time, unlike many others who were not so lucky.

Meanwhile, the Board in its weekly bulletin, had called on all it’s officials to strictly adhere to its guidelines which includes biometric verification as the only mode for admittance of candidates into the examination centres.

Officials were also asked to ensure no candidate was kept waiting if verification was unable to take place, must ensure such candidates were recaptured at the centre before leaving.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

IPPIS: Senior polytechnic staff threaten strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…issues FG  21 days ultimatum The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), has threatened to withdraw their services if the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and stoppage of minimum wage were not addressed in the next 21 days.   Giving the ultimatum to the Federal […]
Education

UNN launches anti-COVID-19 digital machine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of efforts to fight the ravaging global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has launched a contactless digital hand cleaning machine that uses sensor to monitor body temperature, dispenses hand sanitiser, detergent and water.   The machine was produced and fabricated by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering. The Vice-Chancellor, […]
Education

Boycott UI convocation, ASUU tells members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Sequel to the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide, the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Tuesday asked her members to boycott the 2020 Convocation and the Foundation- laying ceremonies of the Premier University. The Union in a release signed by its Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica