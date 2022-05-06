Rain, technical glitches as 1.7m candidates commence 2022 UTME

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide on Friday, amidst some challenges including technical glitches, disruption of power and in some locations, a heavy down pour which hindered some candidates from accessing their examination centres on time.

The examination, which had over 1.7 million registered candidates for this year, is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for candidates seeking admission into various tertiary institutions across the country.

In some of the centres monitored by our correspondent in Abuja, candidates for the 8 a.m. examination who were unable to beat the time as a result of the rain in the morning, were unfortunately barred from sitting for the examinations despite their pleas.

Some other students, who were able to sit for the examination, however, raised concerns over some technical glitches which they described as frustrating before they were finally resolved.

Audu Emmanuel, who expressed worry over his performance as a result of consistent disruption of power at the Global Distance Learning Centre located in the Central Buisness District (CBD), appealed to JAMB to find a way to compensate candidates who face such challenges while sitting for their examination

“I answered the questions to the best of my ability but I think the constant shutdown of computers as a result of power that was not stable greatly affected my performance. I think JAMB can do better, maybe by extending time given since the problem was not caused by candidates.”

Also speaking, Aisha Yakubu, who told newsmen her computer shut down thrice as a result of the power and technical glitches, was, however, fortunate to have completed and submitted on time, unlike many others who were not so lucky.

Meanwhile, the Board in its weekly bulletin, had called on all it’s officials to strictly adhere to its guidelines which includes biometric verification as the only mode for admittance of candidates into the examination centres.

Officials were also asked to ensure no candidate was kept waiting if verification was unable to take place, must ensure such candidates were recaptured at the centre before leaving.

