Rain, technical glitches as 1.7m candidates write 2022

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide on Friday, amidst some challenges. The challenges include technical glitches, disruption of power and in some locations, a heavy downpour which hindered some candidates from accessing their examination centres on time.

The examination which had over 1.7 million registered candidates nationwide for this year is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for those seeking admission into various tertiary institutions in the country. In some of the centres monitored by our correspondent in Abuja, candidates for the 8am examination who were unable to beat the time as a result of the rain in the morning, were unfortunately barred from sitting for the examinations despite their pleas.

Some students who were able to sit for the examination however raised concerns over some technical glitches which they described as frustrating before they were finally resolved. A candidate, Audu Emmanuel who expressed worry over his performance as a result of consistent disruption of power at the Global Distance Learning centre located in the Central Business District (CBD), appealed to JAMB to find a way to compensate candidates who face such challenges while sitting for their examination “I answered the questions to the best of my ability but I think the constant shutdown of computers as a result of power that was not stable greatly affected my performance. I think JAMB can do better, maybe by extending the time given since the problem was not caused by candidates.” Also speaking, Aisha Yakubu who told newsmen her computer shut down thrice as a result of the power and technical glitches, was however fortunate to have completed and submitted on time, unlike many others who were not so lucky.

 

