Rainfall: Agric expert advises farmers to plant quick-growing crops

An agricultural expert, Prof. Mohammed Faguji Ishiyaku, has advised farmers, particularly those in the north, to plant quick-growing crops to mitigate effects of early cessation of rainfall in 2023. Ishiyaku’s advice was in reaction to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET)’s prediction that 2023 rainfall would be earlier than the long-term average rainfall onset dates. The expert stated this during a press conference in Zaria, Kaduna State. He recommended that cereal planting in moist savannah areas of Nigeria should take place in late May and early June. Speaking further, he stated that legumes such as groundnuts and soya beans should be planted immediately after cereals, emphasising that cowpea planting should begin around July 22.

“Cowpea should be planted in the early parts of July in places like Kano, Jigawa and the northern part of Bauchi states,” he noted. He, however, said that NIMET’s prediction on rainfall was ‘good news’ due to the rainy season ceasing at the time farmers are used to. He said: “For example, the southern Guinea savanna, such as the southern part of Kaduna State rainfall ceases between October 5 to 10; while in the drier part of the country, rain ceases around September 30. “This trend is expected to continue during this year’s wet season farming, with the exception of Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina, where rain is expected to end earlier than usual. “The prediction from NIMET also signified that ther would be sporadic dry spells that do not follow any pattern except for Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states, where the rain will completely stop.” He reaffirmed the commitment of the institute to work harder towards developing drought-tolerant seed varieties, adding that it had already developed maize and sorghum seed varieties that will withstand the dry spell. On flood, the executive director said it was said to occur at the same location and period (August and September) as predicted for the year 2022. He advised that all low-lying places should be planted with crops that withstand high precipitation, like rice and cotton.

