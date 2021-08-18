Rainoil decries invasion of its station at Lekki 1

The management of Rainoil Limited has described the recent invasion of its retail station at Admiralty Way, Lekki 1 by officials of Quest Petroleum Limited as unacceptable. The company said the invasion was carried out with the help of armed police officers. Rainoil in a statement said the invasion was carried out under the guise of executing the ruling of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, dated July 24 2020, as per Liman J. in Suit No FHC/L/CS/567/2020, Olawale Akani (SAN) vs Ascon Oil Limited. “The ruling referenced was delivered in 2020 and was not in favour of Ascon Oil. The ruling delivered by Justice Liman J. in the case reaffirmed the power of the receiver as appointed by Stanbic IBTC Bank. Dissatisfied with the ruling of Justice Liman on July 24, 2020, which was not in their favour, Ascon Oil went on to appeal the ruling at the Court of Appeal and the matter still ‘remains at the Appeal Court.’ “We then wonder how Ascon Oil can return a year after to execute a judgement that was not in their favour and for which they had gone to the Court of Appeal. The matter instituted on the above date is still in litigation and as a law-abiding organisation; we choose not to comment further on the subject.

