Rainoil decries invasion of its station at Lekki 1

The management of Rainoil Limited has described the recent invasion of its retail station at Admiralty Way, Lekki I, by officials of Quest Petroleum Limited, as unacceptable. The company said the invasion was carried out with the help of riot policemen. Rainoil, in a statement, said the invasion was carried out under the guise of executing the ruling of the Federal High Court Ikoyi, dated July 24 2020, as per Liman J. in Suit No FHC/L/CS/567/2020, Olawale Akani (SAN) vs Ascon Oil Limited. “The ruling referenced was delivered in 2020 and was not in favour of Ascon Oil,”its said.
